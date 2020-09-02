ALBION — Meeting for the first time since March, the Noble County Park Board re-set its priorities for letting people know what the county has to offer as far as recreation.
The Wednesday meeting was held in the Noble County Office Complex-South.
“Our mission is to promote the recreational assets to our county,” board president Scott Allen said. “I want to get a handle between what we’re doing and what we need to be doing.”
The group had been working with then Noble County Plan Director Kenneth Hughes to inquire about getting a DNR boat ramp on the south branch of the Elkhart River. Hughes has since moved on to take a position in Georgia.
And then the coronavirus changed everything.
“Once this hit, everything kind of went down the tubes,” board member Jeff Boyle said.
When talk returned to the proposed boat launch site on the south branch, Allen said, “What can we do to promote that development?”
That’s when the talk returned to its pre-COVID-19 dilemma — the state of Indiana has never given the river an official designation. While it remains in this descriptive limbo, no one knows what rights the public has to the waterways.
In a prior meeting, the board has requested the assistance of state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, and state Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, in getting state officials to make a determination as to the status of the river — is it a navigable waterway or not?
So far, Abbott and Glick haven’t been able to come up with any answers.
“We need to keep the heat on,” board member John Metzger said.
Metzger said the Elkhart River could be a great recreational asset to Noble County, but that would require some sections of the river to be cleared of debris such as fallen trees. Until the river has an official designation, however, any group’s ability to clear sections of the waterway is problematic.
In keeping with the board’s mission, a spectator asked each board member to come up with a recreational opportunity in his or her area and provide a small write-up regarding the positive attributes of this opportunity. It was also suggested that some sort of picture of the area nominated could help promote the awareness of the opportunity.
The Albion New Era agreed to publicize these write ups as a “recreational opportunity of the month.”
The next meeting of the Noble County Park Board has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the Noble County Office Complex-South.
