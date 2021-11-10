ALBION — The annual Christmas in the Village Celebration will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
This year’s theme is Christmas Memories.
Organizers have received many entries for the Christmas Parade. There is still time to register to be included in the parade. The deadline is Nov. 22.
The Christmas in the Village Light Parade will start at 6 p.m. Line-up begins at 4:45 pm at Central Noble Schools on the west side of the school along Cougar Court.
Lighting of the Christmas Tree Ceremony will be after the Parade at approximately 7 p.m. This will take place on the northeast corner of the Noble County Courthouse Square.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet the children after the tree lighting ceremony. Doc’s Hardware will be hosting Santa this year at Doc’s Hardware Rental Center located on Jefferson Street.
Enter to win a Golden Ticket while visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus. Four Golden Ticket winners will receive a $25 Be Noble gift certificate.
The Noble County Public Library is sponsoring a live Reindeer uptown for the community to enjoy between 7-8 p.m.
This event is sponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce, S.T.A.R. Team, Noble County Public Library and the Town of Albion.
Contact Tammy Luce at 609-6186 or email tammy@brickarkinn.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.