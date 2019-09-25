ALBION — Indiana’s Office of the Treasurer? It’s big business.
The Albion Rotary Club Thursday heard a presentation from Catherine Seat, the Director of External Affairs for state Treasurer Kelly Mitchell during its regularly scheduled meeting at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Seat joined Mitchell’s staff in October 2016. She was promoted to her new position in January. Prior to that, she worked in the office of U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks.
In her presentation, Seat told the Rotarians the Treasurer’s Office averages $9 billion in investments each day. The Indiana General Assembly sets the guidelines the office must use in making its investments.
“We are the state’s investment office,” Seat said. “The auditor is the chief financial officer.”
With 28 staffers, the Treasurer’s Office is one of the smallest state offices, she said.
But small doesn’t mean inactive.
The Treasurer’s Office runs many programs that benefit Hoosiers, according to Seat:
• The Indiana College Savings Account Fund provides tax credits for Hoosiers who put aside money for an Indiana child’s education in special accounts set up by the Treasurer’s Office. Someone who invests $5,000 in such an accounts receives $1,000 in tax credits, Seat said.
Statewide, the fund currently has more than 400,000 accounts set up with an overall account balance of more than $5 billion. In Noble County, 12,000 accounts have been set up with a total of $12 million set aside for a college education.
• A special savings account for people with disabilities can also be set up by the Indiana Treasurer’s Office.
Prior to 2014, a person with disabilities could only have $2,000 in savings. Any more than that, and the person’s benefits would be affected.
Thanks to a law signed by Congress, up to $15,000 per year can be put into state-run savings accounts for those with disabilities, making things such as home and car purchases possible.
“It’s a wonderful program,” Seat said.
• The Indiana Treasurer’s Office also runs the Indiana Bond Bank, which allows entities such as school corporations to purchase items such as school buses at a discounted loan rate.
Seat said Indiana’s Treasurer, by state statute, chairs the E-911 board.
Every phone bill is charged $1 per month. This money is collected by the provider, then given to the state the consumer lives in.
“We take it and give it back to the counties,” Seat said.
According to Seat, 40% of E-911 funding comes from this $1 collection each month.
