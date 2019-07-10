ALBION — Noble County honored its graduating 4-H class on Sunday, ahead of next week’s county fair.
The big winner from Sunday’s gathering at the Noble County Office Complex-South was Sierra Gonzalez, who was named not only Noble County Tops-In-4-H, but also was one of two members to receive Indiana Farm Bureau Tenure Awards.
The York Township resident is the daughter of Chris and Rebecca Gonzalez. Her favorite 4-H projects have been swine, gardening and poultry. She plans on going to college to study nursing.
The Tops-In-4-H honor group consisted of Isaac Coats and Thad Foster.
Coats, of Elkhart Township, is the son of Andy and Vicki Coats. His favorite 4-H projects have been poultry and model crafts. He plans to attend Anderson University to study finance.
Foster, of Jefferson Township, is the son of Bert and Chris Foster. His favorite 4-H projects have been electric and woodworking. He plans to attend Purdue University and study agricultural engineering.
Emma McNamara, of Allen Township, is the daughter of Brian and Amy McNamara. Her favorite 4-H project was consumer clothing. She plans on attending Bethel University to swim and study elementary education.
The Noble County Community Fair runs July 15-20.
Walk-in admission to the grounds is $2 per person 5-year-old and older. Parking fees are $7 daily or $20 for a weekly pass. Camping fees are $30 daily or $150 for the week.
Featured entertainment at the fair will include the Three Bar J Rodeo on Monday, July 15; Jordan Davis in concert on Thursday, July 18; and the International Demolition Derby set for Saturday, July 21.
The following is a schedule of some of the major events lined up for this year’s fair.
Sunday, July 14
Fair parade: 6 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Senior Citizens Day
Horse and Pony Show Halter 9 a.m.
Poultry 5 p.m.
3 Bar J Rodeo 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Kids Day
Dairy show 9 a.m.
Horse and pony pleasure 9 a.m.
Sheep show 4 p.m.
Little Miss and Little Mister contest 4:30 p.m.
Dairy steer and feeder steer 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17
Ladies Day
Swine show 9 a.m.
Alpaca show 9 a.m.
Cat show 1 p.m.
Horse and pony barrels 5 p.m.
Boer goat show 5 p.m.
Commercial poultry 5 p.m.
KOI Dirt Drags 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 18
High School Day
Dairy goat show 8 a.m.
Beef show 9 a.m.
Pets show 1 p.m.
Horse and pony speed and action 5 p.m.
Jordan Davis concert 7 p.m.
Round robin 7 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Veterans Day
Auction 9 a.m.
Horse and pony costume 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Demo Derby Day
International Demolition Derby 7 p.m.
