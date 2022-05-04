45 years ago, May 25, 1977
Robert W. Haller, Fort Wayne attorney, had been elected secretary and William A. Didier, Jr., had been elected to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the American Lung Association. Local representatives were: Mrs. Richard Barker, immediate past president; Mrs. Thurlow Axel, both of Kendallville; and Mrs. Brittie Baker, RN, of Albion.
The Illinois Legislature had passed a “three-time loser” bill by an overwhelming vote. The measure mandates a life sentence to criminals convicted three times. This included murder, rape, armed robbery and other crimes.
Marine Corporal Charles E. Wolf, son of Betty L. Hensinger of Kendallville, had been meritoriously promoted to his present rank while serving with the First Marine Division, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, California. He received the accelerated promotion in recognition of outstanding performance, duty proficiency and demonstrated professional abilities.
In a move to “do what honor demands,” U.S. Rep. Dan Quayle joined in co-sponsoring legislation to inter a Vietnam Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
John B. Henley II, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Henley Sr. of Kendallville, had been promoted to Chief Master Sergeant, highest enlisted grade in the U.S. Air Force. Sgt. Henley was a physician assistant at Chanute, AFB, Illinois, and served with a unit of the Air Training Command.
Miss Kim M. Stangland and Kevin W. Stump were united in marriage on April 23, 1977, at the Merriam Christian Chapel Church.Parents of the couple were Mr. and Mrs. Don Stangland and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Stump all of Albion. The Rev. F. Franklin Orr performed the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
St. Mark’s Christian Education Committee members were Carol Hull, Stan Tipton, Jan Worman, Rhonda Johnson, Billie Geiger, Tim Worman, Helen Barcus, Edith Sipe, Leone Haney and Nancy Cooper.
Dr. David Van Meter of Albion, prominent veterinarian, had been promoted to the State Department of Animal Health by Gov. Otis Bowen. Dr. Van Meter had been serving on this state board for some time and in 1976 was chairman of the board. The people of Noble County were proud of the recognition he had received for his outstanding contribution to the field of veterinary medicine.
Two Noble County 4-H’ers had been selected as members of the Indiana 4-H chorus for 1977. Kathy Riecke of Swan township and Matt Keister of Green Township both would be performing with the 120 member chorus at Purdue 4-H Round Up and again in opening day of the Indiana State Fair. Matt was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Keister, Albion and was a member of the Green Teen 4-H Club.
Navy Gunner’s Mate Technician Seaman Apprentice Richard L. Linville, Jr., whose wife Teresa was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Fisel of Ligonier, was graduated from Basic Gunner’s Mate School.
Unbeaten Central Noble won its fifth straight NECC track championship by almost 20 points over second place Westview. The Cougars ran up 106 points to 87 ½ for the Warriors, Lakeland was third with 75 points, followed by Prairie Heights, West Noble, Howe and Fremont.
To deter armed assault, Quayle had introduced legislation to severely penalize and prohibit suspended sentences for those who use firearms or knives while committing a criminal act. “We are all searching for a way to make our homes and out families safe from wanton criminal acts,” Quayle said. “By prohibiting suspended sentences and insuring lengthy prison terms, we will deter criminals from use of deadly weapons on innocent victims.”
The U.S. Air Force had promoted David M. King, son of Mrs. Shirley King, Avilla, to the rank of Airman First Class. Airman King was serving at Minot AFB. North Dakota, as a life supply specialist.
40 years ago, May 5, 1982
Officials with Parker Hannifan approached the Albion Town Council regarding a bond issue so the company would build a plant in Albion.
Three boys from Central Noble High School were selected to attend Hoosier Boys State at Indiana State University. They were Eric Demaree, Mike Gordon and Doug Bonar.
The Blue River church of the Brethren announced it would be holding a mortgage burning service on May 16.
Fifth grade honor roll members at Central Noble Elementary School were Debra Messer, Joey Moorhouse, Jesslyn Robinson, Brandon Smith, Travis Stohlman, Stan Strater, Dodi Treesh, Todd Vandergrift, Kerri Wellman, Carrie Wiley and Michael Young.
A March report showed Noble County had 579 households participating in the Food Stamp program with a total of 2,122 persons served.
25 years ago, May 7, 1997
Central Noble Prom Queen was Cori Reeve. Prom King was Bob Munson. The prince and princess were Justin Gaff and Brandi Ott, respectively. The theme for the evening was “Stairway to Heaven.”
What direction emergency medical service for Noble County residents should take was the topic of a join meeting of the Noble County Commissioners and Noble County Council. A plan under consideration would call for a county contribution of $150,000 — the amount currently budged by the county — to have three full-time paramedic units with a fourth, non-transport paramedic vehicle at Albion. Basic life support ambulances would remain in Wolf Lake and Rome City.
Central Noble Middle School Master Students for the third nine-week grading period were Sara Wells, Julia Phend and Megan Gallmeyer.
Community State Bank was advertising a 15-month “Fat Free CD” with an annual percentage yield of 5.52%.
Central Noble’s Becky Paul won the deciding tennis match against Prairie Heights in a 3-2 victory.
Heidi Daugherty of Albion had been elected to membership in Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
The York Peppers 4-H Club met with 15 members present. The devotion was presented by Louann Long. Tornado safety was the theme of a program given by Megan Gallmeyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.