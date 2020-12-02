INDIANAPOLIS — Do you or does someone you know love looking at photos of Indiana’s outdoors and learning more about what’s available to Hoosiers?
An attractive and money-saving holiday gift solution is ordering a subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine before Dec. 10.
The calendar, which is sold separately for $10 by mail or online but included in subscriptions, features exclusive photos from all over the state and is also included in the November-December 2020 issue.
The November/December issue also features a wide variety of articles and photos of Indiana’s outdoors.
Calendar photo highlights include the magazine’s cover shot of a wintry scene from Shades State Park, images from McCormick’s Creek, Turkey Run, Chain O’Lakes and Prophetstown state parks, shots from Celery Bog Nature Area, Hardy Lake, Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area, Deam Lake State Recreation Area, Kankakee Sands Nature Conservancy, and more.
Outdoor Indiana is available now at Indiana State Park Inns and Barnes & Noble stores across the state for $4. Subscriptions are $15 for one year (six issues, a 27% savings over cover price) and $28 for two years (12 issues, a 42% savings).
Subscribe at innsgifts.com or call 317-233-3046. To read article excerpts and learn more, go to OutdoorIndiana.org.
