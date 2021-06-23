ALBION — Heartbroken.
That’s how Pamela Manns described her reaction to the closing of North Ridge Village nursing home.
The parent company of North Ridge Village, Chosen Healthcare, told its residents early last week that it would be closing in the next couple of months and residents would have to find another nursing homes.
“I got a phone call at work,” Pamela said. “I put my head down on my desk. I couldn’t believe it. I was just shocked.”
The company said it would pay to move residents to one of its other facilities, but the closest is more than 80 miles from Albion.
Now people like Pamela and Mackie Manns Sr. are scrambling.
Mackie Manns Jr. has been in Northridge Village since his car hit a tree on Dec. 20, 2012. Manns Jr. spent 17 months in a coma before his parents heard about Ambien potentially waking up such comatose patients.
On May 31, 2014, Manns Jr. was given a dose of Ambien. By 8:15 a.m., a nurse said Manns was awake and waving. The family was notified.
When Pamela and Mackie Sr. arrived at the facility... “Everybody that worked there was lined up down my son’s hall,” Pamela Manns said. “They were clapping and giving us hugs. These people got to be like family to us. It really breaks my heart.”
The Manns will be starting over again at a new facility.
“I wonder how hard it’s going to be,” Pamela said. “He is full care. He does not talk. He does not walk. It’s so hard to fight for care for these people. Everything I have worked for for my son has just gone down the tubes. I have to start over. We were comfortable there. We were welcomed.”
Pamela made an initial inquiry at a Kendallville nursing care facility and was told that facility had already received 10 other calls from North Ridge Village families.
Manns said she can’t help but think back on that May 31 day when the entire staff at North Ridge Village had responded so warmly to Mackie Manns Jr.’s progress.
“I remember thinking, ‘I’m so glad we have such a good place,’” Pamela said. “And now we don’t.”
