Compiled by Matt Getts
40 years ago, Sept. 29, 1982
Enrollment figures for the Central Noble School Corp. were reported as being down year-over-year. In 1981, there were 1,310 students enrolled. In September of 1982, there were 1,247, a decrease of 4.8%.
(Editor’s Note: In August of 2022, the Central Noble School Crop. reported its enrollment at 1,166 students, one student more than the previous year. Since 1982, enrollment has dropped 11%.)
The Noble County Commissioners approved a measure to use two soon-to-be decommissioned sheriff’s department vehicles for use by other county officials. One of the old cars was to be used by the county nurse, another was designated for the Noble County Surveyor’s Office.
Noble County judges Robert Probst, Jerry Carson and Roger Cosbey attended Indiana’s annual Judicial Conference in Merrillville.
Statistics released by the Indiana Department of Public Welfare showed that during the month of July 1982, the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office ranked No. 4 in the state for most money collected per case at $250.77.
The Central Noble football team lost a 37-28 decision at Lakeland. Senior tailback Monte Mawhorter rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries, including two TDs. Senior tight end Dave Carson caught four passes from QB Dave Carson for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Joel Hosford (Elkhart Township), Rod Murphy (Swan) and Kurt Resler (Green) were three of 200 young people representing 26 states and six Canadian provinces attending the 28th annual National 4-H Dairy Conference in Madison, Wisconsin.
Virgie Parks, who had served as clerk at Chain O’ Lakes State Park for the last 10 years, retired.
25 years ago, Sept. 24, 1997
Noble County department heads and county officials had been asked to curtail spending to avoid budget woes that many other Indiana counties have experienced. County Council Robert Scott issued a memo citing various financial measures to be taken. Scott said additional General Fund appropriations had totaled $255,941 so far and he discouraged anyone from asking for more additional appropriations.
The Noble County Commissioners acknowledged they had received word from the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Indiana State Police that the weigh station at U.S. 6 near Ligonier would be closing.
Amy Downs of Albion participated in the Indiana High School Rodeo competition.
The Noble County Drainage Board heard from residents from the West Lakes area concerning whether the Elkhart River was a legal drain. County Surveyor Scott Ziegler told that board that he is working to secure state funding to get the river cleaned up again. The Elkhart River had been cleaned up at least twice in the 10-12 years prior.
The Wawaka United Methodist Church honored the following charter members of the church’s mission program: Ellen Franks, Viola Trittipo, Meta Stringfellow, Treadie Myers, Waneta Reichard, Joy LeCount, Coy Keefer and Lillian Piggott.
Egolf’s IGA was offering two 10-ounce packages of sandwich meat for $4. Coke Classic was being sold for 99 cents for a 2-liter bottle. Twelve sugar cookies could be purchased for $1.99. Two cherry pies were going for $5.50 for two.
Central Noble cross country runner Dave Caswell finished runner-up at the Northeast Corner Conference Meet to earn Athlete of the Week honors.
The Cougars’ football team was defeated by Churubusco, 12-6, in a contest that was moved to Saturday after thunderstorms swept through the area on Friday. Jim Christopher had Central Noble’s touchdown, scored on a 3-yard run.
The Kilgore/Chain O’ Lakes women’s softball team from Albion had qualified for competition in the Amateur Softball Association National Tournament. Team members were Julie Jensen, Chris Krider, Lori Treble, Lori Rice, Dawn Hollis, Sonnie Shlater, Jeannie Jordan, Lisa Colberg, Mel Wilson, Kathy Robbins, Carol Richter, Angie Lortie, Rhonda White, Marcy Ritchie, Margaux Dazey, and Paula Rush. Coaches were Nancy Clouse and Mike Clouse.
10 years ago, Oct. 3, 2012
The Noble County Council voted 7-0 to adopt a budget which included $9.44 million for the General Fund. Council members voted to adopt a salary ordinance which included a 2.5%-3% wage increase.
(Editor’s Note: The General Fund Budget adopted this October called for $16.7 million in spending in 2023, up from the $15.3 million adopted in 2022.)
Central Noble graduate Sarinna Dazey, a student at Hanover College, was holding a porkburger sale to raise funds for a college missions trip to Haiti.
Egolf’s IGA was offering Swiss steak for $3.19 a pound and round steak for an identical price. Sugar was going for $1.99 for a 4-pound bag. Skim milk was selling for $2.49 a gallon.
The Central Noble girls soccer team closed its season on a 6-game winning streak. Included in that was a 6-1 victory over Garrett in which the Cougars’ Tiffany Simcox lit up the nets with five goals. On senior night, the Cougars defeated Angola, 6-2. Senior Holly Rawles had a pair of goals in that victory.
Talyn Mock rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Central Noble, but the Cougars were defeated by county rival West Noble, 52-27. Charger running back Erik Mawhorter totaled 334 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. Joe Freeman had eight assisted tackles on defense to pace the Cougars.
The Central Noble boys soccer team was ousted from sectional play, falling to Eastside, 2-1. The Cougars got a goal from Daniel Tieman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.