45 years ago, Nov. 12, 1975
Members of the All NECC football team for the year 1975 included Terry Dazey, Rex Gallmeyer and Jeff Schlotterback from Central Noble.
Shelia Gienger of Central Noble was listed on the All-NECC volleyball team and Jody Winebrenner also of Central Noble received honorable mention.
Helen Winkleblack and Bruce Leitch were united in marriage on Nov. 7, 1975.
Betty McGuire and John Pettit were united in marriage on Nov. 8, 1975.
Paul and Mary Worman were parents of a daughter, Melissa Ann, born Nov. 9, 1975.
The Central Noble Classroom Teachers Association, the Indiana State Teachers Association and the National Education Association were observing American Education Week Nov. 16-22, 1975. This year the Association sponsored an essay contest. Winners were: Jeff Richter, high school; Eric Johnson, middle school; and Jennifer Farr, elementary school.
Five members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 246 of Albion attended the Leadership School at New Haven. They were Susie Reasoner, Rose Eamick, Kay Wirick, Madeline Steele and President Julia Halsey.
25 years ago, July 12, 1995
Heather Lock was crowned Miss Noble County Fair during the pageant held in Kendallville. She was the daughter of Richard and Deb Lock of rural Albion. Heather would represent Noble County in the Miss Indiana State Fair pageant in Indianapolis in mid-August, 1995.
The month of July was reorganization time for the Central Noble School Board. Dr. Mike Lemmon was elected president, Tina Anderson vice-president and David Gaerte would serve as secretary.
David McWhorter was hired as the new Central Noble Middle School principal.
There was a hazardous material spill in Merriam when a semi pulled three utility poles down, spilling oil from two transformers. An estimated 20 to 25 gallons of PCB laden oil spilled, then ran off into a ditch. The accident occurred when Michael K. Brown, 41, of Fort Wayne, pulled into the parking lot of the Corner Stone Church to check his map. As he was pulling back onto to U.S. 33 he saw a utility pole fall in front of his truck and realized he had hooked a large GTE Telephone cable that was hanging lower than the 13’ 6” height of his trailer.The cable caused three I & M Power poles to fall to the ground. Transformers on two of the poles broke open when they hit the highway, spilling their contents.
Shirley Cory of rural Albion would be attending a conference of the Parents of Murdered Children. Shirley’s daughter, Shelley Lynn Webster, was murdered on Padre Island in Texas nine years previously. Cory continued to monitor the case of her daughter’s murderer and hoped to prevent his early release from prison.
David Liechty, 18, was arraigned and taken into custody after confessing that he shot his father, Phil Liechty, in the face three times, killing him and then torching the house. While committing the crime, a witness reported that David Liechty bragged that he was the beneficiary of his father’s $200,000 life insurance policy, and that the witness could get part of that money if he wanted to.
The most unique event planned to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II would have a significant impact on veterans across the country. “Freedom Flight America,” an aerial armada of hundreds of World War II-era allied aircraft would be flying from California to New York from July 28 through Aug. 14, 1995, to honor all veterans and civilian workers who had served our country.
Amy E. Norris of Albion and T. Drew Patton of Columbia City had announced their engagement and upcoming marriage. An Aug. 5, 1995, wedding was being planned.
Calvin Hawk and Ethel (Poage) Hawk of Albion were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at Asbury United Methodist Church. They were married July 21, 1945, at the parsonage of the Albion Lutheran Church by the Rev. Sorenson.
10 years ago, July 14, 2010
Jack Reidenbach was the leader on an Oliver tractor as the Noble County Gas & Steam Association Tractor Drive left the Noble County Saddle Club. A total of 17 tractors and their drivers were involved. The route took them to Chain O’ Lakes for lunch, then back to Albion where they made a stop at North Ridge Village Nursing & Rehab Center before returning to the Saddle Club.
The Noble County D-League regular season and tournament champions (grades 1 and 2) from Albion sponsored by Heritage Group Real Estate finished the year with an overall record of 16-2. They defeated Kendallville (Pizza Hut) in the finals at Sunset Park. Albion won the tourney with Kendallville taking second place and the Ligonier Team finishing third. Team members wee: Kylie Norris, Kylie Urso, Payton Booth, Madison Bremer, Rylin Hile, Taya Egolf and Jaylin Norris. Their coaches were Jason Hile, Ryan Egolf and Jarrod Norris.
Three local students were selected to attend the Touchstone Energy Camp, sponsored by Noble REMC. Riley Weber, Nyla Merriman and Alexander Hewartson. This camping experience provided an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the benefits of electricity and safety precautions that need to be taken when working around electrical equipment.
