ALBION — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Village.
Albion’s annual celebration of the Christmas season will be held Friday around the Noble County Courthouse Square.
Albion’s Christmas in the Village Parade will begin at 6 p.m. The theme this year is “Christmas Movies.”
“We have a nice parade for you again this year,” organizer Tammy Luce said. “We hope you will be able to come and bring a friend. Plan to do some Christmas shopping while you’re in town. Bring a letter to Santa and drop it in the Santa Mailbox near the Courthouse Fountain on the Square.”
Parade line-up begins at 4:45 p.m. at Central Noble Schools along Cougar Court on the west side of the school. The parade starts promptly at 6.
The lighting of the Christmas Tree will be following the parade. The children can visit Santa following the tree lighting ceremony.
Visit Santa at Doc’s Hardware Rental Center on Jefferson Street. Visit Santa for a chance to win 1 of 10 Golden Tickets. Each Golden Ticket is valued between $35 and $50.
This event is sponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce, Albion S.T.A.R. Team, the Noble County Public Library, town of Albion and local merchants.
It will mark a turning point for the decade-old event. This will be the last time longtime parade coordinator Luce will be handling the reigns of the Christmas Parade sled.
“I have been involved since the beginning,” Luce said. “I have really enjoyed it. I have really loved and really enjoyed it.”
Luce operates the Brick Ark Inn in Albion, and the idea for the annual event germinated there. A travel writer was staying at the inn, and the writer expressed a fondness for the community-like atmosphere in Albion.
“It was one of my guests who said, ‘It’s like being in a village,’” Luce said. “There where the whole idea came from.”
One of Luce’s favorite times is when the lead police vehicle starts its siren to signal the beginning of the parade.
“It’s just such a wonderful moment,” Luce said. “It’s a blessing.”
The most meaningful moments for her come a little bit later. During the lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony, Luce reads the birth of the baby Jesus story from Scripture. Being able to express and share her faith is important to her.
“For me, that’s a huge part of it,” Luce said.
She expressed great gratitude for the fellow volunteers who help organize the night of the parade, including Mike Noel, Greg Snyder, Tiffany Lower and family, Steve Hook and Chris Magnuson
For more information, contact Luce at 609-6186 or email Tammy@brickarkinn.com.
