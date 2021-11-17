ALBION — It’s a simple formula.
If a city or town gets more people, it can add more jobs.
More jobs lead to prosperity.
Getting those people to get the jobs?
According to Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman, you need look no further than your downtown.
“The vibrancy of your downtown is a kind of a magnet… for people,” Gatman said at least week’s meeting of the Albion S.T.A.R. Team.
The Super Town of Albion Revitalization (S.T.A.R.) Team is a volunteer lead affiliate organization of the Courthouse Square Preservation Society Inc., according to its website, and a member of Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs Downtown Affiliate Network, associated with Indiana Main Street.
As a downtown affiliate network, the town is eligible to use certain resources and to receive grants to create the kind of vibrancy Gatman was referring to.
Allie Kresse of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs attended the S.T.A.R. Team meeting. Kresse is the local contact for all OCRA programming in northeastern Indiana.
Kresse said her level of involvement is really up to the S.T.A.R. Team.
“I want to be a tool,” Kresse said.
Albion is currently on the lowest rung of the three-tiered Main Street program. The next level of from affiliate organization is an Indiana Main Street designation. The top level a community can achieve is the National Main Street level.
Communities do not have to keep working to obtain a higher level, Kresse said, stressing she can help provide help through OCRA wherever a community stands.
“We look at economic vitality of towns and smaller cities,” she said. “It’s whatever fits your community.”
During its meeting last week, the S.T.A.R. Team also recapped its Scare on the Square initiative. The S.T.A.R. Team hosted trunk-or-treat on the courthouse square and also offered a live game of Clue on Friday, Oct. 29. The event did its job in bringing people to the downtown, despite cold weather and a constant drizzle.
“All of the events were really well attended,” team vice president Mary Ann Troutner said.
More than 400 people passed through the trunk-or-treat area, according to organizers. Six teams participated in the Clue game.
The S.T.A.R. Team has seen a new vitality of late, and Troutner lauded the efforts of Lori Gagen, who works for the Noble County Economic Development Corp., and Hellen Newman, of Newman & Newman Law Office, who hosted the meeting.
“We are so glad to have them,” Troutner said. “They are such an asset.”
The next S.T.A.R. Team meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Newman & Newman on Jefferson Street.
