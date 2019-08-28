Prep Volleyball
Lakewood Park beats Central Noble in five
ALBION — The Panthers won the last two sets to come away with five-set win over Central Noble on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Lakewood Park won the match 20-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 15-6.
For Central Noble, Rachel Imhof had eight kills and Bridgette Gray added seven. Sam Brumbaugh finished with 15 digs, and Lydia Andrews had 12. Jenica Berkes finished with 21 assists.
Haley Kruse led the Panthers with 22 kills and nine aces. Melanie Lee added 14 kills, followed by Peyton Lyons with six.
Taylor Gerke had 48 assists and 19 digs.
Cougars sweep Lions at home
ALBION — Central Noble took the Bremen in straight sets 25-17, 25-12, 25-12 on Thursday night.
Brumbaugh led the team with five kills, and Gray and Imhof each added four. Gray also scored a block.
Kylie Urso had 13 digs, while Andrews dug out 10. Berkes led Cougars (1-1) with 15 assists and four aces. Emma Marker finished with a pair of aces.
Both the junior varsity and “C” team swept the Lions as well.
Boys Soccer
CN boys play to tie
ALBION — Central Noble played to a 3-3 tie with Columbia City Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The Cougars led 2-1 at the half.
“The CN boys played a great match tonight,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said. “Both Coach (Alex) Baierle and I are very encouraged with what we saw on the pitch. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t hold on to the lead we had all game and gave up a PK (penalty kick) in the last minute. But we are proud of the team and how they played tirelessly all 80 minutes.
“The defensive unit led by co-captain Rece Vice locked down the Eagles’ offense many times and helped launch several attacks.”
Dillen Noland and Austin Kugler each had a goal and an assist for the Cougars. Jonah Hopf scored, and Josh Rawles added an assist.
In Monroeville, the Central Noble girls team lost at Heritage 2-0.
Boys Tennis
Central Noble falls to Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights opened its season with a 5-0 victories at Wayne on Wednesday and at home against Central Noble on Thursday.
On Thursday, the Panthers only lost three games in singles.
Prairie Heights 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Austin Smith 6-0, 6-0. 2. Mike Perkins (PH) def. Austin Frey 6-0, 6-0. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Owen Darland 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Logan Hamilton-Jacob Graber (PH) won by forfeit. 2. Isaiah Malone-Brayton Ambler (PH) won by forfeit.
