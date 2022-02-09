FORT WAYNE — Dan Starr, president and CEO of Do it Best Corp., has been appointed chairman of the Parkview Health Board of Directors. Starr succeeds Dave Haist, who served as chair for seven years.
Starr has been active with the Parkview Health board since 2017, having previously served as chair of the Parkview Hospital Board of Directors, which provides oversight for Parkview Regional Medical Center and affiliates. He joined the Parkview Hospital board in 2011.
“I am honored to continue my service to Parkview’s 13,000+ co-workers, and our entire community, as chairman of the board,” Starr said. “The Parkview Health Board of Directors is incredibly passionate about offering our region access to the highest quality care in the right place and at the best cost. As board members, we are ambassadors to our community, local leaders, friends and neighbors, all dedicated to Parkview’s mission of improving health and inspiring well-being.”
Other additions to the Parkview Health Board of Directors include:
Ian Boyce, who is also the newly appointed chair of the Parkview Hospital Board of Directors. Boyce is a founding member and managing partner of Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management.
Joe Urbanski, who is also the new chair of the Parkview LaGrange Hospital Board of Directors. Urbanski is the president and CEO of Farmers State Bank in LaGrange.
David Findlay, president and CEO of Lake City Bank in Warsaw, and Lakeland Financial Corporation.
John Haines, who recently retired as vice president of Franklin Electric in Fort Wayne.
Health system board members serve three-year terms for a maximum of three terms.
