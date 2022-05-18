ALBION — It’s been quite the year — even by first-year business standards — at the Fox Den, Albion’s coffee shop located just to the east of Orange Street on East Main Street.
Owner Amy Leedy had planned to hire a manager — instead, she quit her full-time job of 16 years last August and took over operations at the coffee shop herself.
“My vision was to not be here full-time,” she said. “I was going to have a manager run things. (But) I love this. Who’s going to love this place any more than I do? Who would care for it and take care of it more than I would?”
In December, she bought out her former partner and has become the sole proprietor.
“It’s solely on your shoulders,” she says. “If I build it, will they come?”
So far so good.
“It’s increased slowly,” Leedy says of her revenues. “It’s given us a chance to learn.”
She has been surprised how well her dairy milk alternatives have become. Oat and almond milk are the two most popular alternatives to traditional dairy milk, but the Fox Den also carries soy and coconut milk.
Leedy said she had no idea so many people were lactose intolerant or just wanted an alternative.
“It’s a huge hit,” she said.
At the Fox Den, customers can order a coffee, a latte, a cappuccino, an espresso or macchiato.
In February, she started offering mobile, online ordering. Customers can go into the Fox Den and snap a picture of the QR code, order from the shop’s Facebook page or gho to foxdencoffeeshop.com.
What started as five or six customers coming in to pick up their orders each day has turned in more than 15 a day now.
Another issue was COVID. But far from keeping customers away, they actually enjoyed coming to the Fox Den, Leedy said. The business features well spaced booths and tables, making social distancing easy — and comfortable.
“People wanted to get out,” Leedy said. “They wanted a place to come. I’ve been pretty blessed, it hasn’t hindered my business. It’s made it stronger.”
A year in, and she enjoys the relationships she is developing with customers — a big plus to being there more than previously planned. She said she can call about 50% of her customers by name.
“I’m working on that,” she said. “I love that engagement.”
Leedy is adding more baking to her shop’s daily offerings, including cookies and muffins.
Leedy has also done some party packs, combinations of some of her most popular offerings which can be picked up at the store.
She has many offerings that are gluten-free.
She has developed partnerships with various artists and vendors who have been occasionally setting up shop for a morning or afternoon. Local artist Jane Berner has designed coffee mugs with the Fox Den’s logo.
The Fox Den also has a private room available for gatherings of up to six people. More information about reserving the room is available on the shop’s website.
She may be on her own, but that hasn’t stopped Leedy’s willingness to pretty much try anything.
“It’s part of my personality,” Leedy said. “If I’m going to jump into something, I’m going to jump in with both feet.
“If I’m not adding or changing, I’m stale. I don’t want to be stale.”
