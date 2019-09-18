LAKE MONROE — The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association and Noble County Sheriff Max Weber would like to announce the 8th annual Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Sheriff Robert “Buck” Stogsdill Open Bass Tournament to be held Sept. 28.
The Open Bass Tournament is named after Stogsdill, former Brown County sheriff, who died in 2011.
This year’s event will take place at Lake Monroe-Cutright Ramp with takeoff at 7:30 a.m. The registration fee per team is $125. This includes a biggest bass prize. There will be a huge raffle that includes food and drinks for all participants at the weigh in. There will be coffee and donuts at the shelter house in the morning.
The ISA was first established in 1930 and in 1977 was incorporated as a not-for-profit organization comprised of the 92 county sheriffs, their deputies and correctional staff. The association was formed for providing assistance to the sheriff’s offices thereby enabling them to improve the delivery of law enforcement and correctional services to the citizens of the state.
All proceeds benefit the ISA’s line of duty death benefit, youth leadership camps and scholarship programs. For tournament information contact Tournament Director Sonny Gates at 812-764-6418. Also, go to indiansheriffs.org or look at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Facebook site.
