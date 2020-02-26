It’s early in the morning, light but before sunrise. The sun would not be visible even if it was up, however, for the sky is gray. It’s a winter day and the temperature is below freezing, snow covers the ground. I’m at the dining room table, eating breakfast and watching the birds at the feeders outside the dining room window.
On the platform feeder and in the bushes nearby, flying back and forth, are black-capped chickadees, tufted titmice, white-breasted nuthatches, cardinals and blue jays, downy and red-bellied woodpeckers, two house finches, two tree sparrows and a host of house sparrows. A starling clings to each of a pair of suet feeders and downy woodpeckers and house sparrows fly back and forth to a peanut feeder. There are dark-eyed juncos and more house sparrows on the platform feeder and on the ground below.
They’re the same species of birds, probably many of them the same birds I’ve been seeing all winter. Every day I hope to see some different birds, a red-breasted nuthatch, white-crowned or white-throated sparrow, evening grosbeak.
I’ve written about all this before. It’s the way I begin the day. When I finish my breakfast many days, most days, I go to my computer to write my next article, more often than not about birds.
Some mornings this time of year, I put on my coat, get in my car and go to meetings. Other mornings, usually after an hour or two at the computer, I go out on errands, bank, Post Office, hardware store. I also go visiting friends, some who are in assisted living facilities, unable to get out.
Some mornings, and afternoons, I just go cruising, driving often on county roads, secondary roads, looking for birds and other wildlife. From these excursions I noticed, several years ago, a decline in the number and species of birds. I wasn’t seeing as many meadowlarks for example, or red-winged blackbirds or bluebirds or killdeer. I wasn’t seeing any shrikes or dickcissels. In winter I didn’t see any evening grosbeaks. Small flocks of evening grosbeaks had been common in winter.
Snow buntings and snowy owls, other winter visitors, had never been common but I usually saw a flock or two of snow buntings and at least one snowy owl. Not anymore. The last time I saw a snowy owl was three years ago and I don’t remember how long it’s been since I saw snow buntings. Red-tailed hawks have become uncommon and northern harriers, which were common when I was a boy, have become rare.
Not all birds have declined. Sandhill cranes and wild turkeys have become fairly common, abundant in some places. Turkey vultures have become common in summer and expanded their summer range north into southern Canada. Bald eagles and peregrine falcons have increased, though both are still rare. Whooping cranes have increased, though also still rare.
I see other changes in the out-of-doors too, of course. There are fewer wooded areas, more houses and developed areas. There are fewer, in many areas, no fencerows, no fences with weeds and bushes and trees. Cultivated fields, fields of corn and soybeans, have gotten bigger. Eighty-acre fields seemed to be the norm when I was a boy and worked on farms in summer. Now 160-acre fields are common and fields as big as a square mile, 640 acres, are not uncommon.
Birds and mammals have declined in number overall but roadkills seem to me to have increased. On a recent drive through the country I saw a dead deer and a skunk on the side of the road and two dead squirrels in the road.
I liked cruising more when farm fields weren’t so big, when they were surrounded by woody fencerows, when I saw more birds and when the mammals I saw were alive.
