KENDALLVILLE — The one constant has been love.
Where can an expectant mother or young mother turn for help? Life and Family Services.
Each year, the philanthropic organization serves approximately 200-250 young women, young fathers and even grandparents who have custody.
The organization has seen its share of changes during its 35 years in operation.
It started in 1986 as the Center for Troubled Pregnancy at 119 W. Mitchell St. in Kendallville, serving teen moms throughout Noble County. The effort has moved several times before finding its current home at 201 S. Park Avenue, and its mission has evolved as well.
The organization currently operates a Bed and Britches, Etc. Store, an incentive program that encourages families to utilize educational and health care services in exchange for vouchers which can be used to “purchase” baby items at a B.A.B.E. store.
Life and Family Services is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Its phone number is 347-5720.
Derby recommended people make an appointment so adequate staffing is available.
But Life and Family Services is so much more. It not only offers material items, but something young, expectant mothers need just as desperately — hope and a path forward.
“When you’re dealing with a crisis, it’s overwhelming,” organization director Debby Derby said.
Life and Family Services, which runs on grants and donations, offers free counseling services, connecting young women to resources in the community that can help them find everything from work to food to a place to stay. Young mothers are not told what to do, but they counseled on what they can do to help their situation.
“It’s just working together to get people what they need,” Derby said. “We’re going to listen. We’re not judgemental. We try to problem solve with them. The best thing we do is listen.”
The organization’s motto is educate, equip and empower.
The B.A.B.E. Store offers everything from baby monitors to diapers to bedding and car seats as well as cribs and children’s clothing. It is geared toward providing these items for children through the age of 3.
To obtain these items, young parents have to complete educational videos (most last under 30 minutes) streamed by an Arizona group. The classes include:
• pregnancy — Your First Trimester;
• pregnancy — Big Belly Mommy Hacks;
• pregnancy — Infant Tempermant;
• pregnancy — Infant Hygiene;
• pregnancy — Simple Infant Care;
• first year — Car Seat Safety;
• first year — Mommy Nutrition;
• first year — Newborn Sickness;
• first year — Getting Your Baby to Sleep
• toddler — Tantrums;
• toddler — Toddler nutrition;
• toddler — Whining;
• parenting — Strong Willed Children;
• parenting — Child Anger;
• parenting — How to Listen/Talk to Kids.
There are dozens of videos. Each has a lesson, but also serve as a reminder that the issues young parents are facing are common.
“They realize what I’m going through is normal,” Derby said. “I’m not alone. Our education is so cool. It’s entertaining yet informative. It covers everything.”
Due to the pandemic, most of the programs have been done virtually, a program Life and Family Services had already began because so many young parents don’t have reliable transportation.
Pre-pandemic, the Park Avenue location hosted workshops for young parents. Some of the workshops were put on by the Purdue Extension and Parkview Noble Hospital. Derby said she hopes the workshops can resume soon.
The B.A.B.E. Store is geared for children through age 3, but Life and Family Services does not turn anyone away.
“The don’t have to meet our criteria,” client director Leeann Sparkman said. “We’re here as a community resource.”
“That’s what we feel led to do,” Derby said of serving everyone who comes through the door. “We love everybody. Thais is the way you’re supposed to be with people.”
The organization’s mission has evolved over the years.
Then operating as the Center for Troubled Pregnancy, it helped create the Teen Parent Co-op for teen parents on Feb. 4, 1991. The effort allowed child care for teens who were going to high school.
According to a company history provided by Derby, the organization changed its name to Life and Family Services Inc. in 2002. The Center for Troubled Pregnancy became the Pregnancy and Parenting Resource Center.
In 2004, a campaign began to acquire and renovate the building at 201 S. Park Avenue. At the time, the building housed botyh the Parenting Resource Center and Teen Parents Early Learning Center, which offered childcare.
In 2016, the Teen Parent Early Learning Center was discontinued. Schools had developed new opportunities for pregnant mothers to continue their education and graduation.
“Issues have changed…” Derby said. “We constantly have to change to meet those needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.