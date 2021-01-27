ALBION — It’s been more than a year in the talking, but it finally looks like more homes will be built at the Village of White Oaks, Albion town officials said Tuesday evening.
Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker said developer Keith Leatherman of Monarch Development had reached a deal with Granite Ridge Builders.
The deal calls for Granite Ridge to build 10 homes at the Village of White Oaks.
“They have an option on the other 12 (lots),” Woenker told the council.
Woenker told the council she expected the option to be exercised, as Granite Ridge Builders officials had told her they would be extending infrastructure for the entire 22 lots.
“Granite Ridge is chomping at the bit to break ground,” Woenker said. “Starting and stopping is not their plan.”
Housing is in short supply in Noble County. Getting new homes is a boon for the town.
“That means quite a bit to Albion,” Councilman Darold Smolinske said.
At the council’s meeting Aug. 11, 2020, Woenker reported she had a meeting scheduled with Leatherman and a home builder which was not identified.
Leatherman had been in a holding pattern concerning his plans to add homes to the Village of White Oaks subdivision, with sewer connection problems and filed plat documents holding up the process. All of those problems have been resolved, according to Woenker, who said she hoped the new builder would come on board to the expansion could continue.
More than 20 homes would be added to the Village of White Oaks, according to plans provided to the town.
During the Albion Town Council meeting Nov. 12, 2019, then-Town Manager Stefen Wynn reported the town had brokered a deal with Leatherman to provide $2,500 to help Leatherman tap into the town’s sewer main to allow for more homes to be built in Phase III-IV of the Village of White Oaks subdivision.
During the Sept. 10, 2019, Albion Town Council meeting, Leatherman and Wynn presented plans for the 21-home Village of White Oaks phase III-IV development on the town’s west side, south of Village Drive.
Working with the Albion Plan Commission, Leatherman presented detailed plans during the September meeting, going so far as to describe specifics on everything from the placement of water and sewage lines to the number and location of fire hydrants to the type of curbing which would be used.
Then in October of that year, the development hit a snag when an attempt to tie into the town’s sewer system succeeded — then pulled away as earth was moved from around the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.