ALBION — Saint Mark’s will host a series of prayer and service times in October.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m., there will be an animal blessing service. An offering for the Noble County Humane shelter will be collected. People can bring a pet that is near and dear to them.
On Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. there will be a prayer and service with baking. The church will be praying and singing while cookies are baked for Kairos International Prison ministry. These cookies will be used for an upcoming weekend at Westville Correctional Facility.
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a service of prayer and discernment. We will meet to pray and ask God to guide us in where God may be guiding people for mission and ministry. The sanctuary will be open for individual prayer for all.
St. Mark’s and Mount Pleasant are sister churches and have been in ministry in Noble County since 1848. St. Mark’s is located at 210 N. Orange Street, Albion. The parish office number is 636-2777.
