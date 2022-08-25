ALBION — Imagine if the United States' first president, George Washington, at the conclusion of his eight-year run, had announced he was retiring to Canada.
It may be an exaggeration — but not by much — in Albion when longtime Councilwoman Chris Magnuson announced in June she was moving to Kendallville.
On Tuesday, the Albion Town Council sent her off in style, as community members and department heads attended a brief open house before the start of Magnuson's last meeting on the council.
Magnuson, 57, became emotional at several points in the evening.
All of the council members took a moment to thank her for the vast contributions she has made to the town — both on the council as well as stints leading the Chain O' Lakes Festival, serving as president of the Albion Chamber of Commerce and being a driving force in the Albion Lions Club.
Councilman Darold Smolinske said her "endless dedication is amzing. I'm tahnkful for everything you've done. We have become very, very close friends."
Councilman Don Shultz lauded Magnuson for her vast knowledge of town affairs, saying she was the go-to person for not only what happened, but when it happened.
Councilman John Morr joked that the opinionated Magnuson spent too much time on the fence, a comment she quickly rebutted.
Morr and Magnuson have been at odds over the years relating to council decisions, but he said he appreciated the fact that they never let it become personal.
"We've always walked away agreeing to disagree," Morr said. "We moved on. We're still friends."
Magnuson has been instrumental in the development and maintenance of the flowers around the Noble County Courthouse Square, been a parade organizer and an active member in the American Legion Riders.
If it happened in Albion, Magnuson was a part of it.
"Chris, you have made a huge difference in the town of Albion," Council president Vicki Jellison said. "You've added a lot to the town. You have absolutely made a difference."
Magnuson was so emotional she had trouble speaking — a rarity — but she did deflect the praise.
"I never do anything by myself," she said.
At the close of the meeting, Magnuson made the motion to adjourn, and even took the gavel and pounded out the close to the meeting.
