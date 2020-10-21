Middle School Soccer
Cougars third in NECC tourney
ALBION — The Central Noble Middle School soccer team finished third in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Saturday, defeating Prairie Heights in the consolation match, 1-0.
Scoreless in the second half, Heights got called for a hand ball in penalty box. Javier Meza stepped up for the penalty kick, knocking the ball toward the top of the net, but Central Noble was denied again as the Panthers’ goalie diverted it at the last second.
Finally, with just 2:43 remaining in the game, Drake Cavanaugh was able to push the ball to Josh Marker for a quick finish shot into the net. Central Noble ended the game with a 1-0 victory.
Earlier in the day, the Cougars were defeated by West Noble in a semifinal match, 3-1.
The Chargers led 3-0 at halftime.
Llate in the second half, the West Noble goalie got called for a hand ball when he stepped out of the box while still holding the ball. Cavanaugh stepped up for the free kick and put Central Noble on the scoreboard.
The Cougars took that momentum into their consolation round game against Prairie Heights.
Sixth Grade Volleyball
Cougars fall, win, fall
ALBION — The Central Noble sixth-grade volleyball team fell to West Noble on Sept. 22, 25-13, 25-8. The Cougars’ top server was Kirsten Owen.
The next day, Central Noble defeated Fremont 25-21, 25-13.
The Cougars were led by servers Audrey Price, Ariel Hernandez and Kendall Reid.
On Sept. 24, Central Noble fell to conference foe Eastside, 25-20, 25-16. Top servers were Aurdrey Wallace, Owen, Hernandez and Maggie Tracy.
