45 years ago, Aug. 6, 1975
Airman Gale Waldron, Ligonier, had graduated at Keesler AFB, Mississippi, from the United States Air Force personnel specialist course conducted by the Air Training Command.
Staff Sgt. Charles R. Leasure of Wawaka had received special recognition at Minot AFB, North Dakota. Leasure was named Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter in his unit for exemplary conduct, duty performance and leadership. He was an air traffic controller with the 196th Communications Squadron.
Marine Pvt. Joel R. Martin, son of Mrs. Johna Shriner, Albion, graduated from recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California.
Marine Private Dennis R. Waltenberger, Kendallville, graduated from recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California.
Albion Quarter Pint baseball team lost the championship game of the Noble-LaGrange County Tournament in Ligonier. Members of the team were: Brian Guthrie, Robbie Slone, Barry Weeks, Mark Hammel, Eddie Moorhouse, Troy Weimer, Michael Harden, Joe Gustin, Mark Stroup. Larry Leffel, Jim Smolinski and Greg Snyder. Coaches were Dale Weeks and Ed Moorhouse.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee Aldrich celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by entertaining their families and friends at the Albion American Legion Post. The guests enjoyed dancing to the music of Keith Hart and the Country Travelers. Lee Aldrich and Connie Allen were united in marriage on July 23, 1955, in Angola.
25 years ago, April 5, 1995
Society Bank in Albion planned to close on June 30, 1995. The bank had decided to consolidate the Albion office into the nearby Ligonier office at 222 S. Cavin St., Ligonier.
Law enforcement and emergency response personnel used the jaws of life to remove Richard T. Castle from an overturned Schwann’s ice cream truck after it left the roadway and tipped on its side. The exact cause of the accident was unknown. Castle was flown by helicopter to Parkview Memorial Hospital with possible head injuries.
Albion Rotary Club was joining with 1.2 million others worldwide to observe World Health Day on April 7, 1995. The theme for 1995, designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) was, “Target 2000: A World Without Polio.” Rotary was currently planning a three-year mass immunization campaign in an area stretching from the Eastern Mediterranean to Central Asia. The campaign would target 17 million children in nine countries.
The right person was now in the custody in the stabbing death of Alfonso Garcia a/k/a Javier Campos. The Campos murder had been solved with the arrest of Jerry Stilwell, of rural Columbia City. During continuing investigation, new information pointed to Stilwell and Michael H. Dahmas, who was originally held on a charge of murder, had been released and charges dropped.
Former Central Noble High School golf standout Travis Sheets was continuing his high quality performance on the links for the University of Indianapolis. The Noble Township native was tournament medalist in the Anderson University Spring Invitational with a round of even par 71 on the par 35-36-71 Killback Golf Course in Anderson.
Jim and Pam (Crowe) Folland of Fort Wayne became proud parents of a girl, Emily Breann, on April 1, 1995.
10 years ago, April 7, 2010
On April 1, 2010, the Noble County Public Library Board of Trustees voted 6-0 to pass a resolution that would initiate a formal study to plan a merger of all three of the county’s libraries.
Baking for a Cure! Several members of the Moorhouse family put their talent for baking and candy making to raise money for the upcoming Noble County Relay for Life. They sold 75 homemade pies, 27 dozen cookies, plus maple bun bars, dipped pretzels, rice crispy treats and more. On Good Friday, they set up a bake sale inside Whistle Stop Pizza to sell to the general public. It raised $800 for the cause.
Barb Kirkpatrick of Rainbow Shop Plastercraft donated a homemade trophy to Casey Myers of the Albion Parks Department’s Family Fun Day committee. The winner of the Lucky Ducky race would win this trophy and another prize to be announced at a later date.
2010’s Top Ten Lilly Finalists were announced by the Noble County Community Foundation. The Lilly Community Endowment Scholarship winners were: Kimberly Springstead, Amber Sizelove, Macie Price, Amy VanGessel, Kathryn Mossburg, Susan Parrish, Derek Romer, James Foster, Nicolas Ihrie and Glory Sheeley. Price and Van Gessel were seniors at Central Noble High School. Parish and Springstead each would receive full four-year scholarships. The other finalists would receive $750 scholarships.
Central Noble Lady Cougar track and field opened the season with a hard fought victory over visiting Manchester. Leading scorer for the Cougars was Cassi Cochard and Sage Knopp who both finished with three individual victories and a relay triumph.
The Central Noble boys’ track team led a balanced attack in the field and running events to post a convincing 80-50 win over the visiting Squires of Manchester.
The Central Noble softball season started in fine fashion with a strong 5-1 victory over visiting Northwood. Sierra Rice put the Cougars on the board in the first inning with a solo home run over the left field fence. Central Noble added an additional run and loaded the bases before Northwood could end the first inning threat. Cougar pitcher Bobby Symons put in a strong performance in six innings issuing seven strike-outs and allowing just four hits. BreAnn Weeks relieved Symons issuing two strike-outs and allowing one hit in one inning.
Doc’s Do It Best Hardware was sponsoring a Mushroom Contest. First prize would be a $25 gift certificate from Doc’s; second prize was a one year subscription to the Albion New Era.
