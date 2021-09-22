ALBION — The Albion Town Council held its first public hearing and approved on first reading its proposed 2022 budget during its regularly scheduled meeting Sept. 14.
According to Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, the second reading and final adoption of the ordinance is scheduled for Oct. 12.
The proposed 2022 budget is actually a few dollars less than was advertised for 2021 with one notable exception — the nearly $500,000 the town will have from the American Rescue Plan.
The 2022 total budget advertised is $4,712,371 for all town funds. The 2021 budget was $4,183,613.
Take away the ARP funds, and Albion town government projects to spend $4,176,612 in 2022, or $7,001 fewer than it had budgeted a year ago.
The town has received its first of two installments of approximately $250,000 in ARP funding but has not appropriated any of that money to be spent this year. The town will receive another $250,000 installment in 2022.
The town has to submit a plan on how it will spend the money before it can be appropriated and spent.
According to the feds, the money can be spent:
• to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality;
• to respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers;
• for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency; and
• to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
In an allowance to the effects of the coronavirus, the state is allowing municipalities like Albion to transfer $50,000 in unspent rainy day fund money to next year’s rainy day fund balance.
Also at the Sept. 14 meeting:
• The council tabled a decision on what to do with the fencing that separates Rose Hill Cemetery from Valleyview Park.
Parks/Cemetery department Superintendent Casey Myers brought the issue before the council saying the fence, which has been in place for more than 40 years, is in a state of disrepair.
“It needs addressed,” Myers said. “It’s been on the list for years.”
Myers said the park board talked about the issue at its last meeting and couldn’t reach a consensus on whether to pay to replace the fence or to just remove it.
The town council remained on the fence about the issue as well following a lengthy discussion.
Councilman John Morr said he was in favor of having the fence removed.
“What’s the harm in eliminating the fence?” Morr asked. “What is the purpose?”
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson disagreed.
“I really think you need the separation,” Magnuson said. “You can’t have kids running around in the cemetery. It’s disrespectful.”
Myers pointed out that the main reason kids have to go into the cemetery from the ball diamond there is because of foul balls. Those foul balls routinely go over the fence, so it has to be climbed anyway, he pointed out.
Magnuson said removing the fence would create a liability issue.
The field is mostly used two days per week during baseball season for quarterpint and halfpint ball games, Myers said.
