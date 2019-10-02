ALBION — There’s no place like home.
And there’s no homecoming like the Sweet Church Homecoming.
The 17th annual event will take place Sunday, Oct. 13
The event will kick off with an Old Sweet Church Service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Joe from Rehoboth Community Missionary Church will officiate. All are invited.
A hog roast — pork with all the trimmings — will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free will donation will be accepted.
Activities for youth will begin at noon.
A pie auction will take place at 1 p.m., with entertainment by the Inclognito Cloggers beginning at 2 p.m.
The event will include kettle corn, a 50/50 raffle and homemade ice cream made by Justin Winebrenner.
All activities are free, but donations will be accepted.
Anyone interested in baking a pie for the auction, or baking cakes or cookies, can contact Michelle Hague at 347-0813.
