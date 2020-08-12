NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University has joined the Great Lakes Esports Conference (GLEC). This adds intercollegiate games for students and further develops the growing program.
“It gives our players another chance for competition,” said eSports Director Jim Manis. In its first season of competition, the Spartans were in one major conference, the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE). With NACE, players had maybe one competition a week.
“This will provide one to two more games a week for students,” Manis said. “It’s about expanding their opportunities.”
Manchester will compete in GLEC League of Legends and Rocket League play.
Indiana and Ohio schools in the conference are Bethel University, Defiance College, Lourdes University, Marietta College, University of Mount Union, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Muskingum University, Ohio Northern University, Tiffin University and Trine University.
Conference play begins Sept. 12 and will end no later than Nov. 15, Manis said.
Manchester has taken COVID-19 precautions in its eSports arena: spreading out players, limiting total capacity of the arena, scheduling times for extra cleaning and adding Plexiglas shields between stations. Manchester requires masks in all common areas.
At Manchester, scholarships are available for League of Legends, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Registration for varsity-level teams begin later in August. Updates can be found at @MU_esport on Twitter.
Manchester began intercollegiate eSports competition for men and women in the spring of 2020. The University also offers the Manchester Gaming Society, which brings eSports enthusiasts together for both casual and competitive play.
