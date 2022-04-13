Ira "Skip" Francis Schlotterback, 86, of Albion, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Arrangements are with Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel.
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 1:30 am
