This is the time of the year when consumers around the world begin ordering gifts for holiday celebrations. COVID-19 has only increased the need for online shopping, but beware! Delivery scams and package theft become more prevalent around the holiday season because the chance of a home receiving a package increases in November and December.
Two scams to watch for include a phishing text seemingly from a delivery company with a “tracking link” or a request for re-delivery. Clicking any links take you to a form asking for personally identifying information or uploads malware to your computer. The second scam shoppers face is package theft. Many consumers have had packages stolen directly from their front porch while they were at work. Criminals are known to follow delivery and postal trucks and grab the parcels as soon as packages are delivered.
So what should consumers be on the lookout for to keep their holiday purchases safe? Use these tips from BBB:
1. Look for the BBB seal. BBB Accredited Businesses pledge to uphold the BBB Standards for Trust and deal fairly with consumers. Find a BBB Accredited Business at bbb.org.
2. Take precautions to ensure a safe delivery: If you are having a valuable or fragile item delivered to your home, purchase shipping insurance. In addition, always get tracking numbers for your purchases and check the shipping progress periodically.
3. Watch out for texts, calls or emails about a missed delivery. Legitimate delivery services usually leave a “missed delivery” notice on your door. If you receive a missed delivery notice, examine the form carefully to make sure it is authentic and only then follow their instructions. Keep track of what you’ve ordered so you have a better idea of what is coming and when. Don’t click on any links; go to the delivery carrier’s website directly or log in and use the retailer’s tracking tools.
4. Request a Signature: This feature may come with a price tag, but it may be worth the extra fee. Requesting a signature means that a delivery service won’t be able to drop a package on your doorstep unless someone signs for it.
5. Don’t leave packages sitting on your doorstep. Packages left sitting outside are particularly vulnerable to theft. To ensure safe delivery, have your package delivered to your workplace, or to a trusted friend or neighbor who can accept delivery.
6. Open your delivery upon receipt to check for damage or signs of tampering. Contact the seller immediately if you believe something is wrong with the shipment or if it’s not what you ordered. Be sure to review the seller’s return policy for damaged or unwanted items.
If you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s ScamTracker at bbb.org/ScamTracker. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams. Visit bbb.org/shopsafe for more tips to keep your holiday gifts safe this year.
