STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: SCARY MOVIES
ACROSS
1. Will alternative
6. Put into service
9. Ball on a string
13. Conversation starter
14. “Platoon” setting
15. “Four” prefix
16. Macaroni shape
17. Dunk value
18. *”The Dark Knight” star
19. *Marion Crane stops at a motel
21. *Eccentric scientist teleports himself
23. Sonny and Cher, e.g.
24. *What “The Swarm” attackers do
25. Hot tub feature
28. Think, archaic
30. Kentucky Derby sound
34. *”American Psycho” weapon, pl.
36. Andy’s radio partner
38. Dished out
40. Drunkard
41. Type of turn, pl.
43. Spare in a trunk
44. Pore in a leaf
46. Straight out of bottle, as in whiskey
47. Port of Yemen
48. Angry growl
50. Whiskey grain, pl.
52. Is in Paris
53. “What a ____!”
55. Car nut
57. *Chris Washington meets his girlfriend’s family
60. *Girl bullied at school
63. Type of renewable energy
64. Caviar
66. Abstains from food
68. Opposite of binary
69. Barley bristle
70. Web mag
71. Department store department
72. *Sematary resident
73. Saw again
DOWN
1. *”____-Wolf of London”
2. Counseling, e.g.
3. Priestly vestments
4. Frank Wright’s middle name
5. Showing cleavage
6. “Do ____ others...”
7. *Photographer and oncologist trapped by Jigsaw
8. Bring character to life
9. Bone to pick
10. And others
11. Pretentiously artistic
12. Morse Code dash
15. Like Murder Mystery Party
20. Pertaining to hours
22. Type of farm house
24. Two for the price of one deals
25. *It terrorized Amity
26. Highway departures
27. Part of mortise joint
29. *Boy brings grief to adoptive parents, with The
31. 9th letter of Greek alphabet
32. Move like on ice
33. *Jack Torrance’s catchphrase “____ Johnny!”
35. “Brave New World” drug
37. Don’t go
39. Fender-bender damage
42. Funerary art form
45. Weapon storage
49. Romanian money
51. The Beach Boys’ “____ Girl”
54. Seatbelt, e.g.
56. Feed in a meadow
57. *”____ Girl”
58. Panache
59. Before feathers
60. One tenth of a dime
61. a.k.a. The Islamic State
62. Tallest volcano in Europe
63. Math class total
65. Be in the red
67. Do needlework
