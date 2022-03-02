THEME: THE 1940s ACROSS
1. Decree
6. *U.S./U.S.S.R.’s cold one
9. Harry Potter’s mark
13. Syrup flavor
14. ____ Khan
15. Bird of prey’s nest
16. Lieu
17. H+, e.g.
18. Bashful or Happy
19. *”1984” author George
21. *Best-selling pop artist Bing
23. Writer ____ Monk Kidd
24. Genghis or Kubla
25. Cranberry habitat
28. Not nice
30. Saddle holders
35. *Boris Karloff’s movie “The ____,” pl.
37. Actress Barrymore
39. Asian goat antelope
40. Supernatural life force
41. Seethes
43. South African antelope
44. Cook from above
46. Rotisserie part
47. Not odd
48. Italy in Italian
50. What snob puts on
52. .0000001 joule
53. Sound of a dropped tome
55. Beer acronym
57. *____ Doctrine, U.S. foreign policy
60. *”How Green Was My ____”
63. Another word for nutria
64. Ciao in the U.S.
66. Trip guide
68. Surveyor’s maps
69. Afflict
70. Will alternative
71. Additionally
72. Nucleic acid
73. Term of endearment
DOWN
1. Emergency acronym
2. *1949 international org.
3. Copycat
4. Chicken feet
5. Christian hymn (2 words)
6. Graveside sound
7. Gone by
8. TV’s Yellowstone, e.g.
9. Uses a Singer
10. Underwater hermit
11. Ethereal
12. Gridiron official, for short
15. Apollo Creed’s son
20. City in northern England
22. Old towel, e.g.
24. Rollerskater’s protector (2 words)
25. *Disney’s 1942 orphan
26. Abstractionism using optical illusion
27. Kind of salami
29. Crafts’ companion
31. Network of nerves
32. Treasure collection
33. Dreamer?
34. *Popular music style
36. Ship canvas
38. *1939-1945
42. Parallel grooves
45. Acid turns it red
49. “Bingo!”
51. Daryl Hannah’s 1984 movie
54. Open up
56. In spite of the fact, arch.
57. Church sound
58. Swedish shag rugs
59. Plotting
60. Velum, pl.
61. Zeal
62. New Haven University
63. IRS employee?
65. Yang’s opposite
67. Canny
