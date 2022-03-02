THEME: THE 1940s ACROSS

1. Decree

6. *U.S./U.S.S.R.’s cold one

9. Harry Potter’s mark

13. Syrup flavor

14. ____ Khan

15. Bird of prey’s nest

16. Lieu

17. H+, e.g.

18. Bashful or Happy

19. *”1984” author George

21. *Best-selling pop artist Bing

23. Writer ____ Monk Kidd

24. Genghis or Kubla

25. Cranberry habitat

28. Not nice

30. Saddle holders

35. *Boris Karloff’s movie “The ____,” pl.

37. Actress Barrymore

39. Asian goat antelope

40. Supernatural life force

41. Seethes

43. South African antelope

44. Cook from above

46. Rotisserie part

47. Not odd

48. Italy in Italian

50. What snob puts on

52. .0000001 joule

53. Sound of a dropped tome

55. Beer acronym

57. *____ Doctrine, U.S. foreign policy

60. *”How Green Was My ____”

63. Another word for nutria

64. Ciao in the U.S.

66. Trip guide

68. Surveyor’s maps

69. Afflict

70. Will alternative

71. Additionally

72. Nucleic acid

73. Term of endearment

DOWN

1. Emergency acronym

2. *1949 international org.

3. Copycat

4. Chicken feet

5. Christian hymn (2 words)

6. Graveside sound

7. Gone by

8. TV’s Yellowstone, e.g.

9. Uses a Singer

10. Underwater hermit

11. Ethereal

12. Gridiron official, for short

15. Apollo Creed’s son

20. City in northern England

22. Old towel, e.g.

24. Rollerskater’s protector (2 words)

25. *Disney’s 1942 orphan

26. Abstractionism using optical illusion

27. Kind of salami

29. Crafts’ companion

31. Network of nerves

32. Treasure collection

33. Dreamer?

34. *Popular music style

36. Ship canvas

38. *1939-1945

42. Parallel grooves

45. Acid turns it red

49. “Bingo!”

51. Daryl Hannah’s 1984 movie

54. Open up

56. In spite of the fact, arch.

57. Church sound

58. Swedish shag rugs

59. Plotting

60. Velum, pl.

61. Zeal

62. New Haven University

63. IRS employee?

65. Yang’s opposite

67. Canny

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.