CHURUBUSCO — Central Noble sophomore Ella Zolman swept the 100- and 200-meter dash events at last week’s Northeaster Conference Conference Meet.
Zolman also ran a leg on the Cougars’ 400-meter relay team which captured first. Other runners were Bella Worman, Colen Truelove and Madison Vice.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Angola 126.5, 2. Churubusco 118.5, 3. Garrett 77, 4. West Noble 68, 5. Westview 52, 6. Central Noble 45, 7. Eastside 44.5, 8. Prairie Heights 26, 9. Fremont 25.5, 10t. Lakeland 20, Fairfield 20, 12. Hamilton 1.
Event results
100 — 1. Zolman (CN) 12. (G) 12.82, 3. Pelliccia (A) 13.14, 4. Dewald (FF) 13.27, 5. Shearer (B) 13.38, 6. Dominguez (WN) 13.41, 7. McClure (A) 13.57, 8. Schrock (WV) 14.03.
200 — 1. Zolman (CN) 26.52, 2. Armstrong (G), 26.63, 3Fre. Pelliccia (A) 27.21, 4. Boersma (B) 27.26, 5. Haro (WN) 27.39, 6. Shearer (B) 28.01, 7. McClure (A) 28.18, 8. Dewa3ld (FF) 28.34.
400 — 1. Armstrong (G) 59.64, 2. Kreischer (E) 1:01.24, 3. Gillen (A) 4. Eash (WV) 1:04.55, 5. Rettig (LL) 1:04.60, 6. Hoffelder (E) 1:04.75, 7. Glasgo (PH) 1:05.22, 8. Caswell (A) 1:05.43.
800 — 1. Davenport (A) 2:29.55, 2. Hinkley (A) 2:30.18, 3. Rainsberger (WV) 2:33.91, 4. C. DeBolt (B) 2:35.90, 5. Rinehold (CN) 2:37.27, 6. Clark (WN) 2:41.39, 7. Malcolm (G) 2:46.01, 8. J. DeBolt, 2:48.00.
1,600 — 1. Hinkley (1:05.A) 5:31.58, 2. Gannon (F) 5:39.87. 3. DeBolt (B) 5:54.04, 4. Owsley (WV) 5:54.91, 5. Rinehold (CN) 5:55.23, 6. Budak (A) 5:57.40, 7. Elias (B) 5;58.48, 8. Bish (WN) 5:58.93.
3,200 — 1. Hinkley (A) 12:20.67, 2. Gannon (FR) 12:29.32, 3. Mast (WV) 12:59.36, 4. Budak (A) 13:02.41, 5. Gochenour (FR) 13:20.60, 6. Kuhn (FF) 13:21.4, 7. Fernandez (PH) 13:32.27, 8. Klages (WN) 13:50.43.
100 Hurdles — 1. Zuk (B) 16.11, 2. Baer (G) 16.62, 3. Villa Romero (A) 16.74, 4. Springer (PH) 16.87, 5. Truelove (CN) 17.13, 6. Eby (B) 17.16, 7. Paris (CN), 17.32, 8. Kreischer (E) 17.34).
300 Hurdles — 1. Yates (WN) 47.92, 2. Geiger (E) 48.88, 3. Kessler (E) 48.62, 4. Zuk (B) 49.34, 5. Eby (B) 50.67, 6. Stutzman (WV), 50.75, 7. Thomas (A) 50.78, 8. Villa Romero (A), 50.87.
4x100 Relay — 1. Central Noble (Truelove, Worman, Vice, Zolman) 51.10, 2. Churubusco (Eby, M. Hosted, B. Hosted, Shearer) 51.18, 3. West Noble (Dominguez, Mawhorter, Yates, Haro) 51.60, 4. Angola (McClure, Caswell, Krebs, Pelliccia) 52.36, 5. Garrett (Joseph, Harter, Gordon, Baer) 55.21, 6. Fairfield (Haldeman, Parson, Henderson, Dewald) 55.37, 7. Prairie Heights (Hartman, Kain, German, Springer) 55.72, 8. Eastside (Baker, Pfefferkorn, Fike, Kimpel) 57.44.
4x400 Relay — 1. Angola (Smith, Thomas, Davenport, Gillen) 4:13.22, 2. Eastside (Geiger, Hoffelder, Kessler, Kreischer) 4:17.39, 3. Churubusco (C. DeBolt, Przemielewski, M. Hosted, Boersma) 4:17.67, 4. West Noble (Yates, Venture, Mawhorter, Haro) 4:23.43, 5. Westview (Owsley, Stu4:40.29tzman, Rainsberger, Eash) 4:24.10, 6. Garrett (Haynes, Malcolm, Jacobs, Gordon) 4:38.39, 7. Lakeland (Rettig, Schiffli, Freeman, Rasler) 4:40.29, 8. Central Noble (Piati, Dewitt, Rinehold, Vice) 4:46.39.
4x800 Relay — 1. Angola (Underwood-Sanders, Gillen, Davenport, Hinkley) 10:30.52, 2. West Noble (Clark, Klages, Bish, Christlieb) 10:54.16, 3. Churubusco (J. DeBolt, Longardner, Davis, Przemielewski) 11:01.26, 4. Garrett (Haynes, Ebert, Jacobs, Malcolm) 11:03.67, 5. Eastside (Buss, Smith, Haynes, Kauffman) 11:07.33, 6. Westview (Owsley, Niccum, Mast, Rainsberger) 11:10.32, 7. Prairie Heights (Steele, Glasgo, Lewis, Lewis, Fernandez) 11:17.51, 8. Fairfield (Miller, Bechtel, Cunningham, Kuhn) 12:13.68.
Discus — 1. Rensberger (WV) 112-4, 2, Fulkerson (B) 111-7, 3. Boersma (B) 110-1, 4. Bottles (WN) 118-4, 5. Cox (WN) 95-9, 6. Stump (WV) 93-11, 7. Weaver (G) 90-10, 8. Kaiser (H) 86-9.
Shot Put — 1. Boersma (B) 35-10.25, 2. Bottles (WN) 32-6.25, 3. Rensberger (WV) 31-1, 4. Weaver (G) 30-10.50, 5. Stillman (A) 30-8.75, 6. Hartman (PH) 29-11.25, 7. Trausch (G) 29-7.75, 8. Terry (PH) 29-2.75.
Long Jump — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 16-4.5, 2. Zuk (B) 16-2, 3. Armstrong (G) 16-0.25, 4. Haldeman (FF) 15-3, 5. Springer (PH) 14-11.75, 6. Krebs (A) 14-7, 7. German (PH) 14-6, 8. Stephens (B) 14-6.
High Jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 5-3, 2. Rettig (LL) 5-0, 3t. Boersma (B) 4-10, Geiger (E) 4-10, 5. Parr (FR) 4-10, 6. Gordon (G) 4-10, 7t. Rodriguez (A) 4-8, Foulk (FR) 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Baer (G) 10-3, 2. Shearer (B) 10-0, 3. Schiffli (LL), 9-6, 4. Trine (A) 9-0, 5. Stephens (B) 8-6, 6. Walworth (PH) 8-6, 7. Culp (FF) 8-0, 8. Joseph (G) 7-6.
