Girls Soccer
Cougars win, Lakers lose
BREMEN — Central Noble earned its first win of the season Saturday, defeating Bremen 4-3. The Cougars are 1-1.
In LaGrange, Lakeland lost to Mishawaka 8-1.
Volleyball
Cougars down Lions
BREMEN — Central Noble defeated Bremen 3-1 on Thursday.
The Cougars were led by Casey Hunter and Bridgette Gray with seven kills each. Gray also had six aces, and Hunter added five.
Jenica Berkes finished with 22 assists, and Macy Coney led the team with 20 digs. Amy Spencer added 12 digs, and Kyndal Pease finished with nine.
