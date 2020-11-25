Work is often a key part to a meaningful existence.
It gives us a reason to get up in the morning, we get excited about working toward meaningful goals and the great sense of achievement when reaching them. It can be a big part of how we define ourselves. But sometimes it can cross the line.
A workaholic has an unrelenting, uncontrollable urge to work. Being a workaholic has consequences. A workaholic suffers with more health concerns, sleep problems, depression, anxiety, emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and has a greater need for recovery from work. The workaholic’s relationships also suffer as more often than not, work and work obsession is put before relationships and spending quality time with loved ones.
Contrary to what might be expected, being a workaholic is not correlated with being a high performer. In fact, it is quite detrimental to performance and often leads to burnout.
Being a workaholic is not the same as simply spending a ridiculous amount of time working. Someone that works a lot, is engaged in their work, fulfilled, and invigorated by their work is not likely a workaholic. This person finds their work pleasurable, which is the driving factor for them to work long hours. In contrast, the workaholic is driven by a compulsion to work, it is not a good feeling. The workaholic experiences feelings of guilt, anxiety, anger and disappointment while working and not working. They don’t get a sense of joy or self-assurance at work and instead are more likely to feel irritable and tense.
So how do you know if you are a workaholic or just someone that works long hours? Do you feel a compulsion to work hard and feel restless or guilty when you are not working? Do you continue to ruminate about work and often find it difficult to fall asleep and recharge before the next morning? Do you put yourself under pressure with self-imposed deadlines? Do you constantly feel stressed or anxious about work? Does your preoccupation with work interfere with your relationships and functioning in other parts of your life? These may be signs for concern that you are a workaholic.
Do you work long hours, but are not generally mentally pre-occupied with work? When you’re done with your workday, do you generally feel fulfilled and fall asleep easily? Do you wake up feeling generally refreshed and ready for your workday ahead? Are you able to set aside your work and forget about it when you are done for the day? If this description fits you well, you are probably just fine.
If you recognize yourself in the description of a workaholic, what can you do about it?
First, acknowledge your relationship to work is unhealthy. Set boundaries around the hours you work each day and don’t allow yourself to exceed that limit. Be intentional about switching off from work and engaging in enjoyable and restorative activities such as spending time with friends, exercise, hobbies, music, mindfulness, and medication exercises.
If you find yourself struggling with this adjustment, it may be helpful to engage in therapy to help you through this difficult transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.