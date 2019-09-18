ALBION — Sharing the load.
The Albion Town Council approved its employee health insurance plan at its meeting Sept. 10, which will see the town and employees share a 12% increase in premiums.
The town pays for 80% of the cost of premiums, to the tune of an anticipated $159,511. Employees will pay $39,877.
The town could have passed the entire cost of the increase to the employees, but chose not to do so.
“We felt it would be a hardship on the employees,” Councilwoman Chris Magnuson, who sits on the town’s insurance committee said.
The town will continue to pay 20 percent of the deductible, which is $3,000 for individuals and $6,000 for those on plans which include more than one person.
The deductible did not change.
The cost of health insurance rose 9% last year, 4% in 2017 and 4% in 2016, according to Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby.
Selby and Albion Street/Cemetery Department Superintendent Brian Stimpson both expressed gratitude to the council for its continuing support in maintaining its contributions to the insurance plan.
Also at the Sept. 10 meeting:
• The council tabled a decision on its supplemental agreement for design engineering with Fleis and Vandenbrink.
The town’s utility committee had spent more than 8 hours going over the agreement, and sent a response to the engineering firm Sept. 6. The council had not heard back by Sept. 10.
“We have not heard any response from our engineering firm,” Councilman Darold Smolinske, who sits on the utility committee, said. “In my opinion, we need to wait on their response before we bring a proposal to the council.”
The council agreed.
“We have no choice but to table it until our next meeting,” council president Vicki Jellison said.
During the council’s meeting June 18, town officials said there was a disconnect between what the town expects from its engineering firm and what Fleis and VandenBrink believes it is supposed to provide.
Fleis and VandenBrink Fort Wayne office manager Jay Stankiewicz spent approximately an hour answering questions at the council’s June 18 meeting from dissatisfied town officials.
Stankiewicz’s firm has been tasked with designing street projects on East and West Hazel streets, West Main Street and Hickory Street, as well as some work to bring a couple of intersections into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The original price tag for the engineering work was $130,660. As of the June meeting, the town had paid $110,274.50, or 84.6% of the total.
The end result of that exchange during the June 18 meeting was the setting of another public meeting, where Stankiewicz was to appear to explain what work the firm has done in addition to what was asked in the terms of the contract.
The addendum was to go over expectations delineated in the original contract and compare it to what the town asked the firm to do in the 22 meetings that followed. The town asked that the addendum be provided by June 26 so the council would have time to go over it.
The addendum also was to outline the exact additional cost the town has incurred by asking for these changes.
Fleis and VandenBrink did submit that addendum, with an asking price of approximately $43,000.
A town committee, which included Smolinske and Magnuson, went over the addendum line by line. The town then sent what Smolinske referred to as a “rebuttal” back to the engineering firm.
The two sides have been negotiating terms since that time.
• The council heard a new control panel was up and running at the lift station which serves Parker-Hanifan.
“It’s in operation,” Wastewater/Water Department Superintendent Terry Forker told the council.
The news wasn’t so good in regards to a new grinder/chopper at an East Industrial Park lift station. The town had requested quotes for such a grinder to deal with the shop towels and gloves being frequently flushed in toilets from the industrial park. Those items were clogging the lift station.
The town received no quotes, and would resubmit the request, according to Town Manager Stefen Wynn.
