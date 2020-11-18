I’ve been on the lookout for snowbirds.
Whenever I’ve looked at a bird feeder outside one of my windows, I’ve looked for and hoped to see snowbirds.
It’s November, early winter.
This is the time of year for us to be visited by these birds that nest farther north. But I had not seen a snowbird, until today. Today I saw one. My older son had seen two earlier and told me about it, bragged to me that he had seen birds this winter that I had not.
Snowbirds, as I’ve written, are birds of winter to us in northern Indiana. But the weather in northern Indiana has not been very wintry. We don’t have any snow nor have we had any snow, except a few flurries.
Snowbird is a colloquial name, a common name, not the prescribed name. Nor is the name I learned as a boy, the prescribed name, though it was when I was young. Then it was called the slate-colored junco. It’s still called a junco, but now it’s the dark-eyed junco.
What is the derivation of the word junco? In “Birds of America” it states “junco is from the Latin word juncus meaning seed.”
The junco, or snowbird, is a little bird, the size and shape of a sparrow. It’s a little gray bird, as the name slate-colored prescribed, gray on the head, back, throat, wings and tail. It’s white on the belly, has two narrow white bars on each wing and its outer tail feathers are white. Those white outer tail feathers make it easy to identify when it flies.
Dark-eyed juncos nest in the mountains of Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts, in Ontario, central Michigan and northern Minnesota, west to the West Coast and north into Alaska. They nest in eastern Siberia.
Some dark-eyed juncos do not migrate, others are winter wanderers and may be seen anywhere in North America, I read, from the northern limit of their breeding range south to Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.
They often travel in flocks and they often feed on the ground, eating seeds and insects, particularly caterpillars. Walking into a flock feeding on the ground, not seeing them until they flush, then suddenly having 20, 50, even 100 or more little birds flush all around you can be quite startling. So where are those flocks this winter. My older son, as I’ve already written, has seen two, juncos not flocks, and I’ve seen one.
With such a broad nesting range it’s not surprising that juncos have several color deviations. Several of these have been given names. There’s an Oregon junco, a bird of the northwest, of course, which has a black hood but a buffy brown back. There’s a pink-sided junco which has a blue-gray hood and sides described as bright pinkish-cinnamon. There are white-winged and gray-headed juncos.
At times, some of these varieties have been called sub-species.
Juncos nest on the ground, usually, I’ve read, under a tuft of grass or weeds, sometimes in rock crevices or upturned tree roots. A nest is made of dried grass and lined with hair, fur and feathers, sometimes one and sometimes a mixture. There are four or five white or greenish-white eggs spotted with rufous-brown.
As I’ve been reading and writing about juncos, and thinking about how few I’ve seen this winter, I’ve wondered, is their apparent scarcity this winter the result of climate change, of global warming?
And I’ve thought about other birds I’ve seen in winter in northern Indiana. I haven’t seen a kinglet, neither ruby-crowned or golden-crowned. I haven’t seen a cedar waxwing. It’s been several years since I’ve seen an evening grosbeak or a snowy owl.
Times are changing, and it’s not just because of the coronavirus.
