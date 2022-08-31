ALBION — All Noble County Public Library locations will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day.
September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month!
To celebrate, each Noble County Public Library branch will be raffling off a $25 gift card. Noble County Public Library patrons may earn up to four entries in the prize raffle by completing the following activities:
• Register for a library card, renew your card, or replace a lost card (all eligibility requirements apply)
• Download the Evergreen Indiana mobile app
• Check out a book
• Refer-a-Friend to get a library card of their own!
Don’t miss out on the amazing perks that a library card provides. The best part is that a library card with NCPL is FREE if you live in Noble County!
Friends Open House Meeting
Join the Friends of the Noble County Public Library at NCPL Albion on Thursday, September 15 at 6 p.m. for an Open House meeting. Discover what the Friends are all about! Free pizza and refreshments will be served. Childcare will be provided.
New Stories on the StoryWalks
Be sure to take a stroll along the StoryWalks® this season. Visit Ley Street Park in Avilla to read Leaf Jumpers and pick up materials to do a leaf-rubbing craft.
Read 10 Little Caterpillars at Hidden Diamonds Park in Albion and view the recently added butterfly garden.
Take a trip to Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center to read Before We Eat – From Farm to Table by Pat Brisson.
New Materials at NCPL Branches for September:
Adult Items:
Remember Love by Mary Balogh, Hooked on You by Kathleen Fuller, The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, Ph.D., The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand, Lone Jack Trail by Owen Laukkanen, Wrap: The Tortilla Hack with Over 80 Quick and Easy Recipes by Natalie Thompson.
Teen Items:
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: The Magic Within, book 4 by Tania del Rio, You Have a Match by Emma Lord, Our Last Echoes by Kate Alice Marshall, and Lore Olympics, volume one by Rachel Smythe.
Kid’s Items:
Candace’s Playful Puppy by Candace Cameron Bure, Mermaids are Real! By Holly Hatam, Ballet Bruce by Ryan T. Higgins, Snowman: A Harry Moon Adventure by Mark Andrew Poe, Maggie and Pie and the Cookie Contest by Carolyn Cory Scoppettone, and How to Catch a Class Pet by Alice Walstead and Andy Elkerton.
Movies on DVD:
The Bob’s Burgers Movie rated PG-13, Dog rated PG-13, Everything Everywhere All at Once rated R, Father Stu rated PG-13, The Gilded Age – Complete First Season rated PG-13, The Tiger Rising rated PG, and Turning Red rated PG, also on Blu-Ray.
Featured Library of Things items:
Did you know we have a Small Tools collection? Items include an inspection camera, stud finder, voltage checker, leather punch, and a staple gun.
Children’s Programs during September:
Storytime
Tuesdays, Sept. 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Join us this month for pet-themed storytimes. Choose from a free book on the 13th of the month; either My Pet Wants a Pet or How to Be a Dog.
After School Program for grades K-2
Tuesday, Sept. 6, 3-4 p.m. at Central Noble Primary School
We will do cookie-themed activities and make a cookie in a mug. Registration is required.
After School Special for grades 3-5
Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. in the Cole Room at NCPL Albion
We’ll show a movie and offer games, activities, and snacks. Transportation to the library will not be provided. Registration is required.
Teen Programs during September:
Teen Escape Room
Thursday, September 15, 4-5:30 p.m.
Work together to escape the secret lab! Snacks and drinks will be provided. Register to attend.
Adult Programs during September:
Books at the Bar — Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. at Edwin Coe Spirits
We will discuss the book Radium Girls by Kate Moore over food and drinks. No need to register, just meet us at Edwin Coe, 6675 US 33, Churubusco.
Craft Therapy: Wooden Fall Door Sign — Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.
Create a beautiful sign to hang on your door for the fall season. The cost is $15 and registration is required.
Book Club — Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
We will be discussing the book The Kitchen Front by Jennifer Ryan.
