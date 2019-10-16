ALBION — Back by popular demand, the Noble County Public Library in Albion will again host a Hogwarts Halloween, a Harry Potter-themed day for all ages on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The library will be transformed into the magical land of Harry Potter with new events, activities and a special presentation by Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rescue at 4 p.m. downstairs in the Cole meeting room.
Beloved Potter characters will be on hand as well as the “Honeyduke’s Sweet Shop” filled with favorite Potter-themed treats. Potter-world costumes are encouraged.
In addition this year, a nighttime event will be held for adults 21-and-older. Hogwarts at Night: Excursion to The Three Broomsticks will also be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 7:30-9 p.m. This special evening will feature local brewery Albion Ale House beer, Harry Potter-themed adult drinks and snacks and exclusive activities and prizes.
Tickets for Hogwarts at Night are $5 per person and are now available for purchase at the library’s central branch in Albion. Limited spots must be reserved and paid for (along with a valid ID) in person on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets must be presented, accompanied by valid ID, on the night of the event.
NCPL Albion will be having special hours to accommodate both Hogwarts events, so there will be no public computers available on this day and also, cannot guarantee a quiet library during this time.
NCPL Albion is located at 813 E. Main Street. Call the library at 636-7197 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.