Albion, IN (46701)

Today

A few showers this morning with increasing winds and cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. High 48F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.