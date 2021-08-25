The weather early last Saturday morning, for about an hour before dawn, was frightful.
Flashes of lightning made the entire sky as bright as day. Each flash was followed by a crack and rumble of thunder.
Rain poured down, so heavy when I got up and looked out the window, I couldn’t see across the road in front of our house. I went to the bathroom, washed and dressed and as I dressed the lightning and thunder stopped and the rain became a sprinkle.
Though it was still very early when I finished dressing, I went to the kitchen, got my breakfast, took my breakfast to the dining room, sat down at the table, ate and stared out the window. The rain became a sprinkle and as the sky got light, birds began flying back and forth between the trees and bushes in the yard and the bird feeders outside the dining room window.
There were the usual summer feathered visitors, black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches, tufted titmice and goldfinches, downy and red-bellied woodpeckers, cardinals and blue jays, house sparrows, red-winged blackbirds and two mourning doves. A friend of my daughter’s was coming to visit that afternoon and my daughter and her friend planned to ride horseback in our pasture.
But I saw the weather, and I knew they weren’t going to ride their horses in our pasture that day. After the torrential rain that morning our pasture would be a sea of mud, a slippery sea of mud.
My daughter’s friend did visit that day. But they didn’t ride horseback. They went to the barn, talked and groomed their horses. That afternoon there was more lightning, thunder and torrential rain. I was in the dining room watching the birds at the feeders outside but when the rain became a torrent the birds disappeared, went into shelter, the woodpeckers into holes in the trees I assumed, the other birds into thickets of leaves in the trees and bushes.
The next day, my daughter’s friend returned and the girls did ride, but as the day before, not in our pasture. They rode along the side of the road. I stayed home, sat by the dining room window most of the time, watched the birds outside the window and thought about the article I’d started.
Here, I thought as I sat and watched the birds, is an example of one way birds deal with stormy weather. They hide. Another way, of course, it to migrate. I see examples of migrants at my feeders, a red-breasted nuthatch for example. Red-breasted nuthatches nest farther north and I don’t see them at my feeders every winter, just sometimes I do.
Slate-colored juncos are other winter visitors to my feeders and I’ve seen a white-crowned sparrow and a white-throated sparrows, other more northern nesters, now and then. I saw a Harris’s sparrow at my feeders once. That was in northwest Indiana where I lived before I moved to my present home in Noble County, north-central Indiana.
A flash of lightning, a crack of thunder warned the riders that the downpour was returning and they headed for home. They got back to our barn shortly before the torrent resumed. They unsaddled their horses, brushed them, came in the house and joined me in the dining room, watching birds at the feeders.
We had refreshments and I told tales of bird watching, including serving on a destroyer when I was in the Navy and being on the ship when it put in to Midway Island where I saw albatrosses.
The albatrosses of Midway have a wingspan of 11 or 12 feet, stay in the air for days at a time, fly over the ocean and drop to the ocean surface of the water only to pick up fish. They are as graceful in the air as swallows, when their feet touch land they often somersault, appear very awkward and sailors call them gooney birds.
