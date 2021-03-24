Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
45 years ago, July 21, 1976
Forrest and Welcome DeHoff, Route 1, Avilla, had received the Hoosier Homestead Award from the Indiana Department of Commerce. The original acreage of their farm was purchased in 1836 by Mr. DeHoff’s great grandfather, Jonas Strouse.
George C. and Dorthea D. Hemrick, Route 3, Kendallville, had also received the Hoosier Award from the Indiana Department of Commerce. The original 69 acres was purchased in 1865 by the present owner’s grandfather.
The Hoosier Homestead Award honors farms that have operated in the same family for at least 100 years, emphasizing the important role these farms have played in Indiana’s economy.
Jimmy Carter of Georgia was easily nominated by the Democrats as their Presidential candidate at the convention in New York. U.S. Sen. Walter Mondale of Minnesota was selected as Carter’s vice presidential candidate.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bob Edwards, a daughter, Christina Lee, on July 4, 1976.
Lawrence Davis was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.
Several interesting articles from the ’Round the Square column included: The top hat that Carlos Skeels wore in the Bicentennial parade made him look like Abraham Lincoln. He told one young man who asked about the hat, that it dated back to Lincoln’s time, but was a tall story. Carlos drove several ladies in his carriage which dated back to Civil War times and at one time was owned by the Black family. He said the late Captain Black had given him the history of the horse drawn carriage
Another interesting article in this column asked the question, “Whatever happened to the old hitching rack on the west side of the Court House when it was removed? It was too bad that this historical marker was not preserved for posterity.
Note: I for one was glad to see that hitching post go. Way back in the late 50’s I drove to town and went to park the car at the courthouse. I parked right by that hitching post and put a dent in the left fender. I decided I would not tell my husband, Junior, about it and when he discovered the dent I would act as surprised as he was. It was a good plan except — when we walked out of the house and he saw the dent he yelled, “What the h- — happened to the fender?” I could not keep from laughing, so there went my secret. His next remark was, “Of all the places to park around the courthouse you had to park right against the hitching post?”
There was a recipe in this issue of the paper that sounded simple and good, so I decided to try it. The recipe was for Lemon Squares. It turned out very good, very lemony!
Lemon Squares
1 can (14oz.) Sweetened condensed milk, 2/3 cup of lemon juice, 1 tsp. Grated lemon rind, 1 ½ cups of sifted flour, 1 tsp. baking powder, ½ tsp. salt 2/3 cup butter, 1 cup of brown sugar, 1 cup of Quick Oats oatmeal. First blend the sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice and lemon rind and set aside. Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt. Cream butter and brown sugar well. Blend in oats and sifted ingredients. Press half of the crumbs in a well-greased 8X12 inch pan. Spread lemon-milk mixture on the crumb layer and cover with remaining crumbs. Pat down slightly and bake in a 350 degree oven for 25 minutes. Cool in pan for 15 minutes. Cut into bars and keep in a covered container in the refrigerator.
25 years ago, March 27, 1996
The first draft of floor plans for the proposed jail addition were presented to the Noble County Board of Commissioners by Dave Sholl and Rick Stump, architects with Schenkel/Shultz, the Fort Wayne firm designing the structure. Commissioners Harold Troyer, Steve Jacob and Joy LeCount were pleased with the first of two renderings presented by Stump and Shultz.
The winter of 1995-96 went out with bang the previous week with the worst snowstorm of the year. The storm began only hours before the official start of spring. More than half a foot of snow fell over Noble County. Central Noble schools were closed for two days.
Christina Luckey, a junior at Central Noble High School, was one of two slected to represent northeast Indiana at the International Science Fair to be held in Tucson, Arizona.
Former Albion High School basketball coach Bob Macy was one of 14 hoops legends inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Macy coached in Albion from 1960-1995. He was an Indiana All-Star in 1944, scoring 1,101 points for Converse High School.
The staff at Albion’s Dairy Queen celebrated the restaurant’s one-year anniversary. Employees included Jess Conley, manager Joyce Gage, Lou Ann Beach, Connie Frymier, Charlene Gaerte, Patsy Gaff, Lori Treble, Brad Anderson, John Rowe, Jamie Anderson, Stephanie Strater, Jane Treble, Marisa Archer, Greg Smith, David Fiandt and assistant manager Kathy Christopher.
Central Noble boys basketball players Kyle Lock and Josh Munson were honored as KPC Media Group All-Area first-team selections. Ryan Bricker was an honorable mention selection.
Brad Anderson and Jack Lough served as pages for state Rep. Robert Alderman. Both were sophomores at Central Noble High School.
10 years ago, March 23, 2011
Albion Rotary Club member Denise Lemmon arranged for Notre Dame Leprechaun David Zimmer to appear at a club meeting.
Mike Selby of Albion was responsible for constructing the base for the new sign at Owen Park as his Eagle Scout Project.
Acting on recommendation from the Albion Park Board, the Albion Town Council voted to allow the purchse of new playground equipment for Hidden Diamonds park. The equipment was expected to cost $4,877.
William Joseph Rockey was among the winners of the Dick Lugar Essay Contest in Farm Bureau District II. Rockey was a Central Noble Middle School student. He received a $50 savings bond. He was among 20 winners from the 964 entries received.
Anna Pulley of Albion was named to the dean’s list at Bethel College in Mishawaka.
Albion Elementary’s top fundraising students in the annual Hoops for Heart fundraiser were Dakota Butler, Aidan Dreibelbis, Zack Brazel, Amelia Anglin, Skylar Berkes, Hannah Herendeen, Thaddaeus Foster and Jacob Brose.
Central Noble girls basketball awards winners were Julie Forker (most rebounds), Brianna Dazey (Cougar Spirit), Cassi Cochard (most assists), Darby Roe (best field goal percentage) and Rachel Van Gessel (best free throw percentage).
Central Noble boys basketball award winners were Tyler Skinner (most assists), Nick McCoy (most rebounds and best free throw percentage), Miles Merriman (Cougar Spirit) and Lance Conrad (best field goal percentage).
