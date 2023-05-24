STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: THE 1990s
ACROSS
1. Deep cavity
6. Weasel-related onomatopoeia
9. Supernatural life force
13. French treat
14. Snake-like fish
15. Major Italian city
16. Ring around the sun, pl.
17. Pitcher’s stat
18. Donated part
19. *Russian President
21. *”Nevermind” band
23. *”Walkin’ on the ____” by Smash Mouth
24. Google search tool
25. Took the bait
28. Between larva and adult
30. Data input device
35. U in I.C.U.
37. Dems’ opponents
39. One of Florida Keys
40. Be furious
41. *Canada/Mexico/U.S. trade agreement acronym
43. Agitate
44. Between free and freest
46. Molokai party
47. *Telephone Tammy or Sky Dancer
48. Unquestioning ones
50. Greek muse’s strings
52. Slightly insane
53. Messy substances
55. Santa ____ winds, CA
57. *TV show with Central Perk
61. *Popular Disney movie with a genie
65. Caterpillar precursor
66. Accompanies wisdom?
68. *Pinky or The Brain
69. Architectural projection
70. CrËme de cassis plus wine
71. Un-written exams
72. ____pool or ____pit
73. One or some or all
74. Find new tenant
DOWN
1. *”____ Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus
2. Highlands hillside
3. Raise the roof
4. Leopard marks
5. Bungle (2 words)
6. Part of a hammer
7. “____ the land of the free...”
8. Heathrow craft
9. Type of missile, accr.
10. Aquarium organism
11. Indian bread
12. “____ Kerenina” by Tolstoy
15. Breadcrumb, e.g.
20. Contain the ashes
22. Pen juice
24. Amount in one’s lap, pl.
25. *The Vampire Slayer
26. Accustom
27. *”A ____ to Kill” and “Nick of ____”
29. Bell sound
31. Front or back one
32. Factual evidence
33. Quick and nimble
34. *First cloned mammal’s name
36. Swarm like bees
38. Don’t go
42. Pertaining to the ear
45. Pertaining to reign
49. Motion of assent
51. Bewitch
54. Port city in Japan
56. *Christian Dior’s “J’____”
57. Mass of particles
58. Of low density
59. Pupil controller
60. December 24 and 31
61. Bald eagle’s nest
62. Two-fold
63. Same as island
64. *TV show “Empty ____”
67. *”____ and Juice” by Snoop Dogg
