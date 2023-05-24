Puzzle

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: THE 1990s

ACROSS

1. Deep cavity

6. Weasel-related onomatopoeia

9. Supernatural life force

13. French treat

14. Snake-like fish

15. Major Italian city

16. Ring around the sun, pl.

17. Pitcher’s stat

18. Donated part

19. *Russian President

21. *”Nevermind” band

23. *”Walkin’ on the ____” by Smash Mouth

24. Google search tool

25. Took the bait

28. Between larva and adult

30. Data input device

35. U in I.C.U.

37. Dems’ opponents

39. One of Florida Keys

40. Be furious

41. *Canada/Mexico/U.S. trade agreement acronym

43. Agitate

44. Between free and freest

46. Molokai party

47. *Telephone Tammy or Sky Dancer

48. Unquestioning ones

50. Greek muse’s strings

52. Slightly insane

53. Messy substances

55. Santa ____ winds, CA

57. *TV show with Central Perk

61. *Popular Disney movie with a genie

65. Caterpillar precursor

66. Accompanies wisdom?

68. *Pinky or The Brain

69. Architectural projection

70. CrËme de cassis plus wine

71. Un-written exams

72. ____pool or ____pit

73. One or some or all

74. Find new tenant

DOWN

1. *”____ Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

2. Highlands hillside

3. Raise the roof

4. Leopard marks

5. Bungle (2 words)

6. Part of a hammer

7. “____ the land of the free...”

8. Heathrow craft

9. Type of missile, accr.

10. Aquarium organism

11. Indian bread

12. “____ Kerenina” by Tolstoy

15. Breadcrumb, e.g.

20. Contain the ashes

22. Pen juice

24. Amount in one’s lap, pl.

25. *The Vampire Slayer

26. Accustom

27. *”A ____ to Kill” and “Nick of ____”

29. Bell sound

31. Front or back one

32. Factual evidence

33. Quick and nimble

34. *First cloned mammal’s name

36. Swarm like bees

38. Don’t go

42. Pertaining to the ear

45. Pertaining to reign

49. Motion of assent

51. Bewitch

54. Port city in Japan

56. *Christian Dior’s “J’____”

57. Mass of particles

58. Of low density

59. Pupil controller

60. December 24 and 31

61. Bald eagle’s nest

62. Two-fold

63. Same as island

64. *TV show “Empty ____”

67. *”____ and Juice” by Snoop Dogg

