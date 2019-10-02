Boys Soccer
Central Noble downs
Eastside Blazers, 2-1
ALBION — The Cougars evened their record to 5-5-2 with a 2-1 win over Eastside on Thursday.
Josh Rawles and Ryan Schroeder each scored for Central Noble, and Ethan Brille and Austin Kugler each had an assists.
In goal, Aidan Dreibelbis had 15 saves for the home team.
Girls SoccerWest Noble defeats
Central Noble
LIGONIER — The Chargers shut out the Cougars 7-0 on Thursday.
West Noble was led by Neyda Macias with four goals and two assists. Sherlyn Torres added two goals and a pair of assists. America Ibanez also scored her first goal of the season.
Jazmyn Smith had five saves in goal for the Chargers.
