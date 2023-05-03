ALBION — He knows what he got out of 4-H.
Now Matt Dice wants to pass along that same kind of personal growth and character as the new youth extension educator at the Noble County Purdue Extension Office.
He’s no stranger to Noble County.
Dice, 41, grew up on a cattle operation near Avilla and was an active participant in the Noble County 4-H program. He graduated from East Noble High School in 2000.
He went to Purdue where he majored in agriculture education. He later received his master’s degree in extension education.
Dice taught ag at DeKalb High School for 11 years, then left to become an extension educator in LaGrange County. He spent the last three years as an ag teacher at Whitko High School.
Now he’s returned to service as the youth educator for Noble County.
And as he is familiar with the county where he now works, he’s equally familiar with what 4-H has to offer. It’s what brought him back — that desire to share the benefits with a new generation.
“I love doing this,” Dice said of his new job. “When you grow up in 4-H, you really care about it. The 4-H program improved my character so much.”
Dice’s first day on the job was April 10, and he has been busy acclimating himself to the nuts and bolts of the office.
In a way, he has his work cut out for him.
The enrollment in 4-H dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Enrollment, including mini-4-H’ers stands at approximately 475.
“Enrollment is down post-COVID,” Dice said. “”They’re definitely rebuilding progress right now. We need to be above 600. That’s where we were at pre-COVID.”
Dice hopes to increase enrollment by doing a little teaching/recruiting in classrooms. He is also working to help make access to sign-ups easy and increasing other educational opportunities to help draw in more youth. He’s the kind of person who enjoys a challenge.
“I love the competitive aspect of it, that’s for sure,” Dice said.
The 4-H program in Noble County has a lot to offer, and those offers go well beyond agriculture.
“It’s community,” Dice said. “It’s science. It’s technology. It’s education. We’re a great career exploration organization.”
Through participation in 4-H programming, youngsters learn how to schedule their time, how to be responsible, how to work well with others.
Some of the pillars of 4-H are civic engagement, character, healthy living and positive relationships.
The skills learned by working each of those pillars can extend well beyond a member’s 10th year in the program, instilling values and traits that can follow someone into adulthood.
“That’s what it’s about,” Dice said.
An avid bass fisherman, Dice competed for Purdue in a televised Big Ten tournament while in college. He would someday like to see a 4-H bass fishing club started.
Dice also has been working on grants so he can go into fourth-grade classrooms and do a woodworking project with the youngsters. A generation or two ago, youngsters learned skills like woodworking and electrical work from grandparents or parents. Today, many lack those skills.
That’s where a fun 4-H project today can turn into a skill kids can use for the rest of their lives.
“It’s all about creating a high quality Noble County program,” Dice said. “There’s a lot of good kids in the 4-H program that are going to do great things.”
Vice and his wife have four children, ranging in age from 4 to 16.
