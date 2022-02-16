John James Audubon was an artist, a painter of birds.
He used actual birds for models. His models were dead birds, birds which he killed, shot. He used wires to position them the way he wanted to paint them and he painted them life size.
The National Audubon Society was named for John James. It was established to protect birds, to stop the killing of birds. Audubon killed them to use them as models for his painting.
Taking their feathers and using the feathers to decorate women’s hats was another use of birds. It seems ironic but the National Audubon Society is a conservation organization, established for the protection of birds, but named for a man who was a killer of birds, a man who killed hundreds of birds.
As I write I’m sitting at my computer, looking up from the computer and out the window behind it, frequently, looking at birds that might not exist if it wasn’t for this organization named for a man who was a killer of birds.
Other men also killed birds. Many men. I came to the computer from a seat by the dining room window where I sat and watched birds flying in and out to more bird feeders. I have bird feeders on three sides of my home.
There are birds in the trees and bushes outside the dining room window, flying back and forth to feeders outside, house sparrows, black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches, tufted titmice and dark-eyed juncos, a downy woodpecker, blue jays, cardinals and a red-bellied woodpecker. Crows and turkey vultures flew over as I watched.
At the time of John James, many men killed birds, as I just wrote. They killed the birds then took their feathers, harvested the feathers they called it, then sold the feathers to milliners who used them to decorate ladies hats. It was fashionable then for ladies to have feathers, plumes, on their hats. Thousands of birds were killed and their feathers harvested during the time John James Audubon was killing and painting birds.
Fashions change. It became unfashionable, unpopular, for women to wear feathers on their hats. The National Audubon Society, an organization for the protection of birds was established. A bird protection law, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, was passed.
Another painter of birds, Roger Tory Peterson, a man who was also a writer. He wrote, illustrated and published a book titled “A Field Guide to the Birds.” This was soon followed by the “Audubon Guide to the Birds.”
At the same time ladies wearing feathers on their hats was becoming unpopular, bird watching was becoming popular. I was a school boy then. (Yes, I’m that old.) And I was already a bird watcher. But none of my fellow school mates were.
In fact, many of them laughed at me. Some of them called me “bird brain.”
Now bird watching or birding is a popular activity. I write a weekly newspaper article about birds, and other outdoor subjects. And I get paid for it. Not a lot, but it helped pay college expenses for my four kids. All of them have college degrees and none of them have any college debt.
There are now several magazines about birds, “The Living Bird,” “Bird Watchers Digest,” “Birders World.”
When a rare bird was seen in my home town in northwest Iowa a story was written about it and published on the front page of the home-town newspaper. That was many years ago. That species of bird, cardinal, has extended its range north and is common in northwest Iowa.
