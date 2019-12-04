ALBION — The downtown area is getting some sprucing up, and at its meeting Nov. 26, the Albion Town Council helped pay for it.
Following positive recommendations from the Albion Redevelopment Commission, the council approved a trio of facade grants:
• The Albion Ale House received the maximum $10,000 in funding. Business owner Chad Stayner is putting in an outdoor deck/patio which could provide seating for up to 40 guests.
Stayner has also been working to re-do the kitchen area as he transforms his business from a bar to more of a restaurant. He has removed a pool table from the establishment, which should increase the inside seating capacity from 70 to 80. He is also considering adding a family section.
The total cost of the deck/patio project and new doors is $28,000.
• Doug Bonar received a matching grant of $3,358.38 for work he has done on the former Fraternal Order of Eagles building at 111 W. Hazel St. Bonar has gutted the inside down to the masonry and is preparing the building for potential commercial lease. He told the council he is planning on turning the second story of the structure for an apartment where he will reside.
• Shelby Properties received a matching grant of $752.04 to allow owner Brad Ebey to put in new windows on the south side of the building located at 108 W. Main St.
The council matches downtown business improvements through its facade grant program up to a maximum of $10,000. The money comes from TIF funds collected by the town.
Also at the Nov. 12 meeting, the council hired John Urso as its new general laborer in the Albion Street Department. Urso has been working on a temporary basis for the town while another employee is off work.
The council also opened up the lone sealed bid it had received for the salt spreader it was no longer using. The council accepted Pulver Asphalt Paving’s bid of $2,220.
The council also announced that an open house for outgoing Town Manager Stefen Wynn would take place at 5 p.m. on Dec. 10, prior to that evening’s 6 p.m. regularly scheduled meeting.
The council also will recognize at its Dec. 10 meeting those who have served on the town’s boards: The Albion Redevelopment Commission, the Albion Board of Zoning Appeals and the Albion Plan Commission.
An updated planning ordinance is also scheduled to be reviewed at that meeting.
It also announced that the Albion Lions Club Breakfast with Santa would take place Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Albion Fire Station.
Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole reported his department had 751 incidents in October, including 351 security checks, 35 traffic stops, 10 reports of suspicious vehicles, one protection order violation and one report of a burglary. The department also performed 29 follow up investigations and investigated three reports of fraud during the month.
