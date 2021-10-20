Noble County Public Library will present Hogwart’s Halloween at this years’ Albion Scare on the Square event on Friday, Oct. 29, from 5-8 p.m.
While enjoying Scare on the Square activities on Albion’s courthouse square, visit the NCPL staff located in the alley on the south side of Pizza Depot as it will be transformed into Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter books! Each visitor will receive a house letter along with a list of supplies they’ll need to gather from each “store” in the Diagon Alley. Visit Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes to get your joke supplies, the Magical Menagerie for your dragon egg kit, and more! Three lucky winners will find a “Golden Snitch” in their dragon egg kit to redeem for an awesome prize.
New materials at NCPL branches for October:
Adult items: “Maple Leaf Harvest,” by Catherine Anderson (#7 Mystic series); “The Robin’s Greeting,” by Wanda Brunstetter (#7 Amish Greenhouse Mystery); “The Devil’s Hand,” by Jack Carr; “Murder at Sunrise Lake,” by Christine Feehan; “It’s Better This Way,” by Debbie Macomber; and “The 30-Minute Runner: Smart Training for Busy Beginners,” by Duncan Larkin.
Teen items: “Throw Like a Girl,” by Sarah Henning; “The Lost,” by Natasha Preston; “The Kissing Booth,” by Beth Reekles (#1 Kissing Booth series); “Cold Hearted: a Tale of the Wicked Stepmother,” by Serena Valentino (#8 Disney Villains); “Archie: A Rock ’n Roll Romance,” by Dan Parent; and “Not Another Love Song,” by Olivia Wildenstein.
Children’s items: “Akissi: Tales of Mischief,” by Aboutet & Sapin (Tales of Books 1-3 Akissi series); “Even and Odd,” by Sarah Beth Durst; “I Want Your Smile, Crocodile,” by Denette Fretz; “The Lollipop Monster,” by Eric T. Kracko; “Archie and the Bear,” by Louise & Mackintosh; and “Parks and Recreation: Leslie for Class President,” by Rob Pearlman.
Movies on DVD: Batman: The Long Halloween rated R, Doll Face rated PG-13.
Try these scary classics for Halloween viewing: Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula,
Frankenstein, The Mummy, and The Wolf Man.
TV series on DVD: Albion — Chesapeake Shores, season 4, Manifest, season 2 and Star Trek: Discovery, season 3. Avilla — American Gods, season 3, His Dark Materials, season 2, and NCIS, season 18. Cromwell — Castle Rock, season 2, DC Legends of Tomorrow, season 5, and 100, season 7 (final season).
Children’s programs during October:
Preschool Storytime will be Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 9:15 or 10:30 a.m. or Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. October’s theme will be llamas.
P.A.L.S. will be Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Theme will be friendship and the book “The Mouse and the Moon,” by Gabriel Alborozo will be introduced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.