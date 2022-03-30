45 years ago, April 27, 1977
Mr. and Mrs. Maynard Peterson of Albion were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on May 1, 1977, with an open house at their home. The couple were married on April 26, 1952, in Avilla.
A chance for a high school senior to win a $500 scholarship by competitive examination was being offered as part of a day-long spring open house at Indiana Institute of Technology, Fort Wayne, on April 30, 1977.
Raymond L. Hawk had been appointed District Engineer for the Fort Wayne District of the Indiana State Highway Commission.
Army Cpl. Laurence D. Ott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Ott, Albion, completed a primary non-commissioned officer course in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. Cpl. Ott entered the Army in 1973 and was a driver in Headquarters Company, 8th Infantry Division. He was a 1973 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Marine First Lt. Thomas C. Adang son of Mr. and Mrs. William C. Adang of Columbia City, received a Certificate of Commendation. He was cited by the commanding general, Second Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) for outstanding performance of duty from August 1975, to November 1976, with Marine Wing communication Squadron (MWCS)-28, Second MAW. Cherry Point, North Carolina.
Third quarter master students at Central Noble were: Troy Stewart, seventh grade, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Stewart; Jim Adams, eighth grade, son of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Adams, Sr.; and Roberta Rimmel, sixth grade, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruton Rimmel.
The Central Noble Cougars whipped NECC foe Westview in a baseball game, 5-2. It was the team’s first victory of the season.
The Central Noble track squad continued their winning ways, setting three new school records in racing past Churubusco 80-47. The Cougars saw new school standards in the 440, the 220 and the 880 relay in boosting their season slate to a perfect 7-0.
Noble County students who were graduating from I. U. were: Albion- Michael Dennis Fraze, bachelor of arts degree; Sharon L. Sieber, bachelor of arts degree; Laurence Edmond Stephens, bachelor of arts degree. Avilla- Roger Allen Remke, bachelor of science degree in business. Cromwell-Jerome Paul Ness, bachelor of science degree in business. Kendallville — Sue Ann Bryan, bachelor of arts degree; Sherri Lynne Olsen, bachelor of arts degree; Robert Alan Roush, bachelor of science degree in optometry; Karen S. Hower, bachelor of Science degree in recreation. Kimmell — Michael James Coy, bachelor of science degree in education; William Robert Luckey, bachelor of science degree in business. Ligonier — Mary Lou Miller, associate degree in optometric technology.
Richard Winebrenner of Albion had been appointed Kosciusko County Highway Engineer and Supervisor. Dick had been an important employee of the State Highway Department for many years. One of the major projects he was involved in was the U.S. 30 by-pass at Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Bonnie Summe was going to take over the management of Albion’s laundromat for the Wolfrums. Mrs. Summe had been working for a long time for the Wolfrums at Excel Home Furnishings.
Kathleen Ketchum, daughter of Attorney and Mrs. Louis Ketchum, was the recipient of a National Merit Scholarship. She was a senior at Central Noble High School and would use the scholarship at I.U. in the fall of 1977.
40 years ago, March 31, 1982
Larry Walker received his Eagle Scout award on March 28 from Scoutmaster Larry Weigold. Ceremonies were held in the Wolf Lake Uited Methodist Church. Larry is the son of Leonard and Hannah Walker.
The American Red Cross had set up a disaster center for victims of the north Indiana flood who live in Noble Count. The center was located at the Noble County Red Cross, Sheriff’s Building, C.R. 75E, Albion. Noble County Red Cross Chapter Executive Director Martha Ott said the center will remain open until all those who may need assistance have been seen.
The District II Rural Youth met in Albion. The pledge to the flag was led by Randy Rohrer of Elkhart. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were given. President Joe Sands then gave the executive committee report.
Jim Mast rolled a 708 series. Brian Stolte rolled a 555 series and John Brazzell a 554.
25 years ago, April 2, 1997
It was reported that those intending to do business at the Noble County Courthouse in the future will need to enter the building through the north door beginning the following week. They were also told to be prepared to go through a security check similar to those in place at airports around the county. All who enter the courthouse would have to send any items they were carrying through an X-ray machine.
The Noble County Public Library took its first step toward addressing space needs at its Avilla branch.
Items advertised at Egolf’s IGA included ground turkey for 79 cents per pound, Ossian bologna for $1.39 per pound, Kraft American cheese singles for $1.79 per 12-ounce package. Two packages of Oreo cookies could be had for $5.
Albion natives Heidi Stohlman and Jodie Stohlman were to play for the 1997 Tri-State University women’s varsity tennis team.
Slaven Franic and Ryan Bricker were named to the 1996-97 Northeast Corner Conference first team in boys basketball.
High female games bowled in Thursday Pin-ups were turned in by Becky Black (191), Jan South (190) and and Linda Knafel (187). High male games in the Liberty Freewill Baptist league were turned in by Jason Anderson (211), Mark Pfeiffer (201) and Brad Sizemore (166).
