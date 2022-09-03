ALBION — In Fairfield lore, it might go down as The Drive.
For Central Noble, it came down to the drive that wasn’t.
The Falcons knocked off the Cougars, 20-7, Friday night in high school football, a game which was much closer than the final tally.
Fairfield improved to 3-0 on the season. Class 2A Central Noble lost its third straight games to start the year — all against Class 3A competition.
Fairfield sophomore Breckan Moran rushed 24 times for 144 yards and the game-clinching touchdown with just over a minute to play in the contest.
Central Noble junior Devin Hiestand carried it 18 times for a team-best 65 yards.
Junior Drew Pliett keyed the Cougar defense with an interception and a fumble recovery.
Fairfield raced out to a quick 13-0 lead with 9:28 in the first half, but Central Noble stiffened defensively.
The Cougars scored on a 22-yard pass from sophomore Brody Morgan to Pliett with 48 seconds left in the first half. Senior Jonah Hopf booted the extra point to make it 13-7.
Central Noble drove into Fairfield territory on its first two drives in the second half, but came up empty.
The Cougars really got on track on their next drive when a short Fairfield punt gave Central Noble the ball on the Faclons’ 33 with 2:46 to play in the third quarter.
Hiestand rushed for three yards to the 30. Following a rush for no gain, Hiestand again got the ball and powered his way for an 8-yard gain for a first down at the 22.
Heistand gained two yards on the next play. Morgan lost 1 on the next play, but he hit senior Landen Vice for a 10-yard gain and a first down at the 11 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
First and 10 from the 11. The Cougars were unable to punch it in.
Heistand got two yards on two consecutive carries to set up a 3{sup}rd{/sup}-and-6 call from the Fairfield 7.
Morgan dropped back to pass but it fell incomplete. On fourth down, Pliett ran a Jet sweep, but only picked up two yards, turning the ball over on downs at the Falcon 5.
With 10:12 to play in the game, Fairfield then went on an epic 18-play, 95-yard drive, culminating with Moran’s 1-yard plunge to make it 20-7.
The drive ate up almost nine minutes.
In that drive, Fairfield converted on a 4{sup}th{/sup}-and-2 call from the CN 48, a 3{sup}rd{/sup}-and-2 play and a 3{sup}rd{/sup}-and-3 play.
The Cougars ran through their timeouts as the game clock dwindled, and on the play of the game, Moran barreled his way into the endzone from the 1 with 1:15 to play.
Central Noble threw an interception on its next play. Fairfield took a knee twice to end the contest.
As a team, Fairfield rushed 44 times for 241 yards.
The Cougars rushed the ball 37 times for 80 yards.
