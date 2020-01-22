45 years ago,
May 7, 1975
Marine Lance Corporal Arthur E. Moore, Jr., whose wife, Tracy, was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ken Gunither of Albion, had helped provide security and assistance to U. S. citizens and foreign nationals evacuated from the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. He was embarked on a Western Pacific deployment with the Second Battalion, Fourth Marine Regiment and supporting units which were dispatched to aid in the evacuation.
Each year, the third Saturday in May was designated as Armed Forces Day by Presidential Proclamation. The Department of Defense viewed the day as an opportunity to inform the nation of the status of the Armed Forces.
Air Force Captain John Zink of Albion was among those attending the funeral of General Chiang Kai-shek in Thailand. While there he also saw Vice President Rockefeller and had a brief talk with Senator Barry Goldwater.
Indiana State University, Terre Haute, was going to confer the Doctor of Letters Honorary Degree on Marcelle Foote, head of Indiana State Library. Miss Foote graduated from Albion High School and Indiana University. Her first job was at the Albion Library.
More than $88 million in property tax replacement fund monies was to be distributed to the 92 counties in Indiana, Gov. Otis R. Bowen, M.D., announced. Noble County received nearly $412,000.
25 years ago,
Jan. 4, 1995
For the first time in 40 years, Noble County had a Republican sheriff. Doug Dukes took the oath of office on Dec. 30, 1994, along with his wife, Ruth, who would serve as jail matron.
David Patterson of West South Street was named to take the seat of Jerry Morr on the Albion Town Council. Morr resigned to assume an elected position on the Noble County Council. Patterson, new to Albion politics, was named to fill the remainder of the seat vacated by Morr. At the council meeting, officers were elected for 1995. They were: John Auld, president; David Patterson, vice president and Howard Berkes, member.
The Indiana Music Educators Association and the Indiana Choral Directors Association announced that Shelby Gutherie, daughter of Duane and Bev Gutherie, had been selected, through audition to perform in the 1995 Indiana Music Educators Convention Center in Indianapolis.
Jerry Klopfenstein was Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School. Jerry came off the bench to score a team-high 10 points in the game with Angola.
10 years ago,
Jan. 6, 2010
Firemen from six fire departments fought a house fire in Wolf Lake. No cause had been determined but the house was a total loss. It was not known who owned the property.
Fire destroyed a home halfway between Albion and Rome City. Ten emergency agencies were involved in the incident, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department. The occupants of the residence escaped uninjured.
Jimmy L. Erdly, who had been Noble County’s veterans service officer, passed away on Jan. 3, 2010 at Parkview Main Hospital, Fort Wayne.
The 2009 go-kart season officially came to an end for Dalton Brenneke on Dec. 4, 2009. Dalton finished second place in the Econo-rookie class. He was rewarded with a three-foot trophy.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Senior, Jeremy Altimus. Jeremy led the team to their first victory of the season. They won 45-43 over Hamilton on Jan. 2, 2010. Jeremy hit four three-pointers on his way to scoring 22 points in the Cougars’ victory. He also had one assist and four rebounds in the game.
Noble County’s first baby of 2010, Reece Dewayne Smart, arrived at Parkview Noble Hospital on Jan. 2, at 8:45 pm.
