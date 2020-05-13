45 years ago, Aug. 27, 1975
Jerry L. Carson, chairman of the Onion Days Festival Committee announced final plans for Wolf Lake’s Third Annual Festival. The parade would be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, 1975. There would be a pancake and sausage breakfast at the firehouse in the morning and the Todd family would be providing music for an evening square dance. On Thursday night there would be an old fashioned box social with the ladies bringing box suppers and the men bidding on them. Thursday and Friday evening there would be bingo at the firehouse. The Merchant’s Association was going to sponsor a white elephant auction.
U. S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donald R. Albrecht, Ligonier, had arrived for duty at Clark AB, Philippines. Sgt. Albrecht, an administrative specialist with a unit of the Pacific Air Force, previously served at Norton AFB, California.
Indiana State Police at Ligonier Post gave this report for July on activities in Noble County. Hours worked, 1,126; miles patrolled, 21,242; accidents investigated, 22; arrests effected, 73; warnings issued, 47; motorists assisted, 18. Officers conducted 99 criminal investigations which resulted in the arrests of 51 persons. Five persons had been fatally injured in rural accidents in Noble County during the seven months of 1975 compared to nine in 1974. For the seven county district, 35 persons had lost their lives in traffic accidents as compared to 56 persons from the same period in the previous year.
25 years ago, April 26, 1995
Central Noble High School boys Athletic Director Larry Slain had tendered his resignation. It would be effective at the end of the school year, culminating a 33-year association with the community’s school system.
Jerry Stillwell, of rural Columbia City was returned to Noble County after being arrested in Camp Verde, Arizona. Stillwell was charged with murder in the March 5, 1995, stabbing death of Javier Campos in a Ligonier alley.
Avilla Speedway and Dragway was celebrating its 30th and final season of racing in 1995. Avilla’s race track owner, Barbara (Bice) McDaniels, was offering her 70-acre property for sale as an industrial and/or commercial development site.
Students attending Central Noble Middle School in the fall of 1995 could sign up for a course entitled Released Time Christian Education. The course would be offered among the 60 exploratory classes being offered. At enrollment time, each student would be asked to list in order the 20 exploratory classes for which they had the most interest. Released Time Christian Education would be offered one time each week to sixth-grade students. Those students would leave the classroom and go to Asbury United Methodist Church for a 25-minute class.
A young bald eagle had been sighted several times in northeastern Noble Township.
Winner of the 1995-96 Hoosier Scholar Awards had been announced in Indianapolis, and 793 seniors from high schools throughout Indiana would be recipients. Hoosier Scholars at Central Noble High School were Heather Decker and Wendy Perlich.
Several people from the area traveled to Cecilia, Kentucky, to attend the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Thomas Ross Shores II. Shores was the son of Ross and Nancy (Price) Shores of Cecilia, and the grandson of Glendys Price and the late Lowell Price of Albion.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was David Foote. David went the distance in a track meet against Fairfield as the Central Noble Cougar senior won the 3,200 meters, 1,600 meters and 800 meter-run against the Falcons. Against Lakeland, Foote won the 1,600 meters, one of only four first for Central Noble in the meet.
Mark Weigold received his Eagle Scout certificate from his scout master (no name given), and assistant Scout Master Bruce Bailey.
John Gensic, a sixth-grade student at Central Noble Middle School, represented the school at the State Geography Bee. He finished seventh among 100 participants.
The 67th Wolf Lake Alumni Banquet was planned for April 29, 1995. Wolf Lake High School’s first graduating class graduated in 1899. Members of the first class were Arthur Kimmel and Orra Seymoure Roush. The last class to graduate was the class of 1968 with 43 members. The school was consolidated with Albion in 1969 to become Central Noble School. Officers for 1995 were: President, Connie Munk, class of 1967; Bill Erdly, Vice president, class of 1957; Joan Fruchey Gibson, Secretary/Treasurer, class of 1954; and Jim Erdly, class of 1967 was going to be Toastmaster.
10 years ago, April 28, 2010
There were two contested seats for the Central Noble School Board. The at-large seat had two candidates, incumbent Angela Blevins and Connie Sprague. Candidates for the Albion Township school board position were incumbent John McGill and challenger Peter Gensic, both of Albion. Rodney P. Stayner, the incumbent member representing Noble Township was unopposed. He was elected in 2006.
The Noble County’s Spring Fling Open House Weekend was May 1-2, 2010. There were many great natural, historic and cultural offerings in Noble County to see and do. Twelve sites were being featured. They included: Solomon Mier Bed & Breakfast, Ligonier; Ligonier Visitor and Convention Bureau and Heritage Station; Stone’s Trace Tavern, Ligonier; Orchard Hill Farms, Kendallville; Best Western Inn, Kendallville; Mid America Windmill Museum, Kendallville; Luckey Hospital Museum, Wolf Lake; The Brick Ark Inn Bed & Breakfast, Albion; Mirror Lake Bed & Breakfast, Rome City; Maple Acres, Green Township; Legends of Ligonier; Gene Stratton Porter State Historic Site, Rome City; Acres Land Trust Properties throughout Noble County; Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College, Wolf Lake; Lavender Lane, Rome City; Noble County Historical Society Old Jail Museum, Albion; Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Albion; Fashion Farm Restaurant, Ligonier; St. James Restaurant, Avilla; and Kimmell House Inn Bed & Breakfast Restaurant, Kimmell.
The Central Noble Baseball team was entering the NECC Tournament with a game against West Noble. Team members were: Andrew McGill, Daniel Pifer, Brandon Kimmell, Jeremy Altimus, Mike Tucker, Austin Pulver, Ryan Kumfer, Randy Hippensteel, Alex Vice, Brice Vance, Lance Conrad, Kody Forker, Darian Allen, Jared Gorsuch, Travis Clear, Nick McCoy, Austin Teel and Tyler L. Skinner. They were coached by Jim Sickafoose, Zach Brown and B. J. Armstrong.
Alan “Joe” and Tina Cox Shultz celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in Honolulu, Hawaii. Alan and Tina were married on April 6, 1985, in Albion.
