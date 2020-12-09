NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University honors students are drawing on the inspiration of modern visionaries to offer their individual messages about what it takes to be a creative leader.
One of the honorees designated by the school is Madelyn Hosford of Albion.
(re)Imagining Leadership was held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8. It was livestreamed from the Zoom session to MU’s Facebook page, facebook.com/ManchesterUniv.
The students are in a First Year Seminar exploring the topic of “Transforming Creativity” with English Professor Beate Gilliar.
“This 2024 cohort of students, the first to tackle the new normal, investigated how nimbleness impacted their own courage to transform,” Gilliar said.
The students will engage the topic and offer their own mark of inspiration, expanding on the words of a wide and diverse range of creative thinkers and leaders — such as Malala Yousafzai, Drew Dudley, Sam Berns, Priya Vulchi and Winona Guo, Randy Pausch and Liza Koshy.
Students in the class are Kyla Andrews, Brooke Batalis, Benjamin Bolduc, Hosford, Zoe Lunduski; Sydney Sluys; Lyriel Steinberg; Hannah Thomson; Sophie Updike; Renase Walker-Zamora and James Walsh.
The program is part of the Values, Ideas and the Arts series, designed to enhance the student experience.
