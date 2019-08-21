45 years ago, Nov. 27, 1974
Al R. Wolfe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Max A. Wolfe, Route 4, Albion, was one of 30 Tri-State College students to be chosen for listing in the 1974-75 edition of Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities. He was a graduate of Central Noble High School and was majoring in Chemical Engineering.
Mr. and Mrs. Chester Keister observed their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 18, 1974.
Dan Riecke, 1973 graduate of East Noble High School, had been selected to attend the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago. Dan would be attending as a delegate-at-large from Indiana. He was selected on the basis of his overall 4-H achievement during his 10 years as a 4-H member in Noble County.
The all-Democrat member County Council had organized for its new term following the Nov. 5, 1974, General Election. Sam Patton, Jr., Ligonier, was president; Harold Blech, Kendallville, vice president; Bruce Coil and James Stump were new members.
On Nov. 14, 1974, five members of the Albion Unit of American Legion Auxiliary braved the cold weather and the bad roads and attended the district meeting at Cromwell. Those attending were Elizabeth Shellman, Rose Eamick, Kay Wirick, Helen Peters and President Susie Reasoner. A fine meal was served by the Cromwell Auxiliary. Reports were given and the meeting adjourned early-because of the weather.
25 years ago, Aug. 10, 1994
A benefit for a 16-year-old student at Central Noble High School was being planned. Jason Nevil was seriously injured in a diving accident on July 3, 1994, while he was on an outing with several friends at Warren Dunes, Michigan.
George Bennett, manager and officer of the Campbell & Fetter Bank in Albion, had been selected to chair the Central Region United Way of Noble County campaign.
Col. John W. Zink, Northeast Air Defense Sector Commander, a graduate of Albion-Jefferson High School, assumed this command post on July 18, 1994.
The Central Noble School Board announced the arrival of a long-awaited energy grant worth more than $78,400.
Tony and Shelly Gemmill, of Noblesville, became parents of their first child, a girl, on Aug. 1, 1994. Lindsey Renee was born at Riverview Hospital, Noblesville.
Amanda Aller, formerly of Albion, had taken a position of director of Ryves Preschool in Terre Haute. Aller was a 1990 graduate of Central Noble High School. She planned on completing her bachelor’s degree in psychology at Indiana State University.
Jason Allen Rowe and Shay Michelle (Halsey) Rowe of Albion announced the birth of their son, Derrick Austin Rowe, on June 19, 1994, at Parkview Memorial Hospital.
David “T-Bone” Thompson, a 1994 graduate of Central Noble High School had been working hard at Albion Super Valu but was leaving for the U.S. Navy on Aug. 24, 1994.
A new milking parlor was going to make its debut at the Indiana State Fair. The office of the Indiana Commission of Agriculture provided a matching grant to the Milk Production Service of Indiana, Inc. to develop this educational project. The parlor would be in the Cattle Barn with bleachers set up for spectators.
Staff Sgt. Cletus R. Slabach, son of William and May Slabach, Wawaka, had been assigned to the U. S. Army’s Auburn recruiting station, and would serve as Army representative of the Noble County , Shipshewana and Topeka areas.
10 years ago, Aug. 12, 2009
George Anthony Samuels of Albion, received his citizenship plaque and an American flag from a volunteer with the Daughters of the American Revolution following the pronouncement by a federal judge that he was officially an American citizen. Samuels was born in Jamaica, had resided in the U. S. since 1999 and took his citizenship test in Indianapolis in June of 2009.
“Whispers of Grandmother Earth: Merry Lea’s Native American Heritage” was the theme for the annual community picnic hosted by Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College and held at Luckey’s Landing. Dani Tippman of Columbia City, would help visitors understand the Native American people who had lived in this area and their relationship with the land.
One-hundred-fifty pounds of fried blue gill, bass and perch were just a start of a feast put on for staff and offenders at Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility by loyal Alcohol Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and Bible study program volunteers on July 25, 2009.
Air Force Airman Derek A. Sanford graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. The son of Brad and Loni Sanford of Depot Street, Wawaka, he was a 2008 graduate of West Noble High School.
The 2009 Garrett All Star Tournament Champions were: Logan Pease, Daniel Wiley, Walker Donley, Reese Norton, Conner Mooney, Conner Lundquist, Chase Hunter, Austin Moore, Isaac Schlotterback, Luke Moore, Mason Smith, Tyler Strange and Tanner Rose. Coaches of this winning team were: Clay Moore, John Strange, Aaron Donley, Jason Pease, Terry Schlotterback and Ryan Weber.
Richard and Violet McNeal were celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married Aug. 21, 1959, at the Congregational Christian Church, Collamer.
